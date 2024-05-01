As colleges around the country continue to make headlines over the pro-Palestine protests and encampments taking place on campuses, a Columbia University student’s comments demanding that the school not block any “humanitarian aid” has gone viral on social media.

The Ph.D student in question stood before a group of reporters for a press conference on Tuesday, where the journalists pressed her about their requests. The conference came after pro-Palestinian protesters took over Columbia’s administration building, known as Hamilton Hall.

“Why should the university be obligated to provide food to people who have taken over a building?” a reporter questioned.

“First of all, we’re saying that they’re obligated to provide food to students who pay for a meal plan here,” the student responded.

“But you mentioned that there was a request that water be brought in. Unless I misunderstand,” the reporter replied.

“To allow it to be brought in. I mean, I guess it’s ultimately a question of what kind of community and obligation Columbia feels it has to its students. Do you want students to die of dehydration or starvation and get severely ill even if they disagree with you. If the answer is no, then you should allow basic — I mean, it’s crazy to say, because we’re on an Ivy League campus, but this is like basic humanitarian aid we’re asking for. Like, could people please have a glass of water?” the student interjected.

“But they did put themselves in that — very deliberately — in that situation and in that position, so it seems like you’re sort of saying, ‘You want to be a revolutionary, you want to take over this building, now would you please bring us food and water?’” the reported answered.

“Nobody’s asking them to bring anything. We’re asking them to not violently stop us from bringing in basic humanitarian aid,” the student cut in.

“They’re stopping the delivery of food?” another reporter then questioned.

“We are looking for a commitment from them that they will not stop it violently,” she replied.

“But they haven’t stopped it,” the reporter said.

“Well, I don’t … I’m not, I don’t know to what extent it has been attempted, but we’re looking for a commitment,” she concluded.

Since being posted, the video has taken off online with millions of views.

Demonstrators at Columbia took hold of the Hamilton building the day prior, and in the midst of protests taking place on schools like UCLA, Emerson College, USC and the University of Texas. Campus-based encampments have been ongoing for the last two weeks over the Israel-Hamas war.

On Tuesday night, NYPD entered Columbia’s Hamilton Hall after it was occupied by approximately 60 students for most of the day. As of Wednesday morning, around 300 student protesters have reportedly been arrested in NYC-area schools between Columbia and City College of New York.

“After the University learned overnight that Hamilton Hall had been occupied, vandalized and blockaded, we were left with no choice,” a Columbia spokesperson said in a statement. “The decision to reach out to the NYPD was in response to the actions of the protesters, not the cause they are championing. We have made it clear that the life of campus cannot be endlessly interrupted by protesters who violate the rules and the law.”