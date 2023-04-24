Jeff Shell

Jeff Shell, fired CEO of NBCUniversal, at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 6, 2022 in Sun Valley, Idaho. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Fired NBCU Chief Jeff Shell’s ‘Inappropriate Relationship’ May Have Cost Him $25 Million

April 24, 2023

While CNBC anchor Hadley Gamble calls it sexual harassment, the whole affair could come at a heavy financial cost for the ousted CEO

Fired NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell’s sexual misconduct with CNBC anchor Hadley Gamble may have cost him $25 million, filings by parent company Comcast show.

Comcast terminated Shell “with cause,” according to a filing released Monday. Shell admitted to an “inappropriate relationship” in a statement shared with employees Sunday, and Comcast characterized his departure as “mutually agreed.” Additionally, a lawyer for Gamble identified her as the individual involved Monday, saying that she had made a complaint of sexual harassment to the company.

Owen Thomas

