Jeff Shell Ouster: CNBC Anchor Hadley Gamble’s Attorney Says She Lodged Sexual Harassment Complaint

Comcast’s investigation into ousted NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell stemmed from a complaint filed by CNBC anchor and senior international correspondent Hadley Gamble.

“The investigation into Mr. Shell arose from a complaint by my client of sexual harassment and sex discrimination,” Gamble’s attorney Suzanne McKie of Farore Law said in a statement. “Given these circumstances, it is very disappointing that my client’s name has been released and her privacy violated.”

Gamble, who is based from CNBC’s Middle East headquarters in Abu Dhabi, covers energy, geopolitics and financial markets and is the anchor of “Capital Connection.” She also presents CNBC’s popular documentary franchise ‘Access: Middle East’, where she speaks to world leaders, international CEOs and philanthropists. She has worked at CNBC since 2010.

Prior to CNBC, Gamble worked for ABC News and Fox News in Washington, D.C., producing news programs and covering national and international political events, including the 2008 presidential debates, election night 2008 and the inauguration of former President Barack Obama.

In a memo to employees on Sunday, Shell apologized for having “an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, which I deeply regret.”

“I’m truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down, they are the most talented people in the business and the opportunity to work with them the last 19 years has been a privilege,” he added.

Comcast confirmed in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday that it retained outside counsel to investigate allegations that Shell engaged in inappropriate conduct with a female employee.

“During the investigation, evidence was uncovered that corroborated the allegations,” the media conglomerate added. “As a consequence, on April 23, 2023, the Company terminated Mr. Shell’s employment With Cause under his employment agreement, effective immediately.”

Shell took power as NBCUniversal CEO at the start of 2020 after working for the previous five years as the chairman of Universal Film and Entertainment Group. He is the second executive in the past three years to depart NBCUniversal over inappropriate conduct, as former vice chairman Ron Meyer left the company in August 2020 over an extramarital affair with actress Charlotte Kirk.

Comcast president Mike Cavanagh will serve as Shell’s permanent replacement, an insider confirmed to TheWrap.

“We are disappointed to share this news with you. We built this company on a culture of integrity. Nothing is more important than how we treat each other. You should count on your leaders to create a safe and respectful workplace. When our principles and policies are violated, we will always move quickly to take appropriate action, as we have done here,” Cavanagh and Comcast chairman Brian Roberts said in a memo to employees. “Please know that NBCUniversal is performing extremely well operationally and financially, and we couldn’t be more enthusiastic about our position and prospects going forward. We are fortunate to have an experienced, world-class group of executives leading this incredible company.”

More to come…