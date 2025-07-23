Comcast Launches Xfinity StreamStore

Comcast’s Xfinity has launched StreamStore, a new platform where the company’s customers can purchase and manage streaming apps, channels and networks all in one place with one monthly bill.

“We believe that technology should work for you – not the other way around,” Comcast Connectivity & Platforms chief growth officer Jon Gieselman said in a statement. “Xfinity StreamStore is taking the complexity out of finding the content you love and putting the power back in the hands of our customers. It’s an important advancement in harnessing tech to make the complicated easy and entertainment smarter, simpler, and more connected.”

Xfinity TV and Internet customers will be able to rent or purchase 200,000 movies and TV shows from over 450 streaming apps and channels, including through Comcast’s StreamSaver bundle, which offers Apple TV+, Netflix standard with ads and Peacock for $15, and its Now TV and Now TV Latino services.

Later this year, StreamStore will offer new bundles, additional streaming apps to add a la carte, and enhanced subscription management and activation capabilities across devices and on Xfinity.com.

The move comes as Verizon stopped selling new subscriptions to its +play platform as of July 9. The company said it was shifting focus to its myPlan and myHome offerings. Current +play customers will still be able to keep and manage any active subscriptions without interruption.

Charter Communications also previously teased it would look to launch a similar “video portal” where users could manage various streaming services in the first half of 2025. The Spectrum TV parent offers bundles with the ad-supported versions of Max, Disney+, Peacock Premium, Paramount+, ESPN+, AMC+ Discovery+, BET+ and VIX.

Comcast shed 427,000 video customers due to continued cord-cutting in the first quarter of 2025, putting it at a total of 12.1 million. The company is set to report its second quarter earnings on July 31 before the market open.