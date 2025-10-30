Comcast Names Steve Croney CEO of Broadband and Mobile Business

Steve Croney will serve as Comcast’s new CEO of Connectivity and Platforms, the company announced ahead of its third quarter earnings release on Thursday. He will succeed Dave Watson, who will become vice chairman of Comcast and advise the company on strategic initatives.

“Dave Watson has been an extraordinary partner and is one of the pioneers who helped build our company and our culture over three decades. He’s built an exceptional team and we’re grateful for all he’s done and continues to do for our company,” said Brian Roberts, Chairman and CEO, and Mike Cavanagh, President, Comcast Corporation in a statement. “Steve Croney is exactly the right leader for the future. He is a trusted and accomplished executive who has been instrumental in advancing our operational transformation. Steve has a clear vision, and is already leading with focus and urgency, while ensuring we are well-positioned for the opportunities ahead.”

“I’m honored to step into this role and to work closely with Brian, Mike, and leaders across the business as we build on the strong foundation that Dave and our team have created,” said Steve Croney. “I couldn’t be more excited about what’s ahead — reimagining what’s possible for our customers and delivering an experience that earns their loyalty and trust while driving growth for Comcast.”

Croney currently leads Comcast’s residential and commercial businesses as Chief Operating Officer of Connectivity & Platforms, and previously served as Chief Financial Officer of Connectivity & Platforms.