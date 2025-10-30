Comcast Third Quarter Profit Falls 8% as Broadband, Pay TV Subscriber Losses Continue

Comcast beat Wall Street expectations for its third quarter of 2025, despite profits falling 8.2% year over year to $3.3 billion as the company continued to bleed broadband and pay TV customers. The overall results were negatively impacted by a comparison to last year’s Paris Olympics, when the company generated $1.9 billion in extra revenue.

The media giant lost 104,000 domestic broadband customers during the period – its fourth consecutive quarter of broadband losses – bringing its total subscriber base to roughly 31.4 million. Meanwhile, Comcast shed 257,000 video customers for a total of 11.5 million, though it was an improvement from the 365,000 video customers lost in the prior year period. Wireless was a bright spot, adding 414,000 customers for a total of 8.94 million.

Peacock continued to make improvements in profitability, narrowing its quarterly loss to $217 million, compared to $436 million a year ago, but the streaming service’s growth remained flat at 41 million paid subscribers and revenue came in at $1.4 billion, down from $1.5 billion in the prior year period which included the Paris Olympics.

Here are the quarter’s results:

Net income: $3.33 billion, down 8.2% year over year. On an adjusted basis, net income fell 4.9% to $4.13 billion.

Earnings per share: A profit of 90 cents per share. On an adjusted basis, EPS came in at $1.12 per share, compared to $1.10 per share expected by analysts surveyed Yahoo Finance.

Revenue: $31.2 billion, down 2.7% year over year, compared to $30.68 billion expected by analysts surveyed Yahoo Finance.

Peacock Subscribers: Remained flat at a total of 41 million paid subscribers.

Comcast stock is up 1.65% in pre-market trading on Thursday following the release of the quarter’s results.

Paris Olympics Comparison Weighs on Content & Experiences

The Content & Experiences division saw revenue fall 6.8% year over year to $11.7 billion and its profits fall 8.4% to $1.95 billion due to an unfavorable comparison from the Paris Olympics.

Overall media revenue fell 4.2% to $6.6 billion, while its profit grew 28% to $832 million driven by Peacock. Excluding the unfavorable comparison from the Olympics, it would’ve seen revenue growth of 4.2%.

Domestic advertising revenue fell 41.3% to $1.96 billion and domestic distribution revenue fell 13.1% to $2.84 billion, primarily reflecting the Paris Olympics in the prior year period. Excluding that impact, ad and distribution would’ve increased 2.6% and 1.5%, respectively. International networks revenue grew 17% to $1.25 billion, primarily due to an increase in revenue associated with the distribution of sports networks and the positive impact of foreign currency.

Studios revenue grew 6.1% to $3 billion, primarily due to a 9.1% increase in content licensing revenue to $2.04 billion, while profits tumbled 21.9% to $365 million, primarily driven by higher programming, production and marketing and promotion expenses as a result of increased spending on upcoming theatrical releases. Theatrical revenue grew 4.6% to $639 million, due to higher revenue from an increased number of releases in the current quarter, including “Jurassic World Rebirth.”

Theme parks revenue grew 18.7% to $2.7 billion and segment profit grew 13.1% to $958 million, driven by the opening of Epic Universe in May.

The latest quarterly results come as Comcast is gearing up to spin off its cable network portfolio into Versant by the end of the year.

The standalone, publicly-traded company will house CNBC, MSNBC, E!, SYFY, Oxygen, USA Network and Golf Channel, along with digital assets such as Fandango, Rotten Tomatoes, GolfNow and SportsEngine. Versant’s portfolio of networks reached between 54 million and 65 million households as of the end of 2024.

In a first glimpse at its financials ahead of the spin off, Comcast disclosed that Versant’s profits fell 16% to $670 million and revenue fell 6% to $3.42 billion in the first half of 2025. For the six-month period, linear distribution revenue fell 5.6% to $2.1 billion, while advertising revenue fell 12.6% to $814 million. Platform and content licensing revenue were both bright spots, climbing 7.4% to $398 million and 1.8% to $100 million.

The results also come as Warner Bros. Discovery has launched a strategic review of alternatives following “unsolicited interest” from “multiple parties” for all or part of the company. Comcast has been among the companies that have been floated as potential suitors.

Starting in 2026, Comcast president Mike Cavanagh will serve as co-CEO alongside Brian Roberts, who previously said he looks forward to partnering with him for “years to come.”

Comcast Connectivity & Platforms CEO Dave Watson is also stepping down from his role and transitioning to vice chairman of the company, where he will advise the company and lead strategic initiatives. Watson will be succeeded by the division’s chief operating officer Steve Croney.

More to come…