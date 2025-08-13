Comcast Launches ‘World Soccer Ticket’ Fan Bundle for $85 per Month

Comcast has unveiled its new World Soccer Ticket video package for Xfinity customers, available at $85 per month.

The offering, which includes nearly 60 broadcast, cable news and English- and Spanish-language sports channels, Peacock Premium, an X1 device and 300 hours of cloud DVR, provides soccer fans with access to more than 1,500 matches from the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Major League Soccer, LALIGA, Liga MX, the FIFA World Cup and more.

“Figuring out where to watch your favorite team or match is often a painful game of chance. Now, with World Soccer Ticket, there’s no better way to watch the beautiful game than with Xfinity,” Comcast Connectivity & Platforms chief growth officer Jon Gieselman said in a Wednesday statement. “It’s easy, we did the work for our customers and pulled together the most coveted leagues and tournaments – from Premier League, LALIGA and Champions League to the World Cup – and put them in one place.”

World Soccer Ticket offers features including Xfinity Multiview to watch multiple games simultaneously, 4K resolution for select matches and the Sports Zone app for real-time stats, scores and betting odds. The package’s subscribers also have the option of adding more streaming apps via the recently launched Xfinity StreamStore.

Customers can quickly access the destination and enhanced features by saying “World Soccer Ticket” or “fútbol” into the platform’s bilingual voice remote. World Soccer Ticket is also available on the Xfinity Stream app on supported platforms like Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS Roku and Xumo streaming devices.

