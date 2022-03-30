chris rock

Getty Images

Comedy Clubs ‘Worried’ About Security After Will Smith’s Onstage Oscar Slap

by | March 30, 2022 @ 4:56 PM

Forget heckling. Do stand-ups need to brace themselves for physical assaults going forward?

Like many Oscar viewers, Caroline Hirsch, owner and founder of the New York comedy club Caroline’s on Broadway, thought she was watching just another pre-rehearsed bit on Sunday night when Chris Rock delivered his “G.I. Jane 2” joke about Jada Pinkett Smith and then saw Will Smith walk onto the stage and slap Rock across the face.

“I thought (Will) was kidding around, cause he’s kind of a playful guy,” Hirsch told TheWrap. “And then when he smacked him, the expression on Chris’ face was like, ‘Oh, my God, what just happened?’ And I knew he wasn’t part of it. It was like, OK, he really did this.”

Become a member to read more.

Missy Schwartz

