‘Avengers: Doomsday’ and ‘Fallout’ Rise on the Top 10 Titles Audiences Are Most Excited About | Chart

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

Interest in upcoming entertainment for the week of Jan. 17–23 is led by the NFL/Super Bowl, which strengthen their hold on the top spot with 10% of all mentions. That continued growth underscores the playoff and championship game’s broad cultural pull as anticipation builds across both sports and entertainment audiences.

Netflix’s “Stranger Things” ranks second this week and remains the most talked-about scripted title, despite a modest pullback in mentions. Even with the decline, the series continues to demonstrate strong staying power, having aired its final episodes at the end of 2025, and remains a consistent driver of conversation.

Among films, “Avatar: Fire and Ash” and “Wicked: For Good” remain present in the Top 10, though both see declines in mentions this week. In contrast, “Avengers: Doomsday” posts a week-over-week gain, emerging as one of the fastest-rising sources of theatrical interest.

Television interest is mixed. Amazon Prime Video’s “Fallout” ticks up, reflecting continued engagement as its current season progresses. “Landman,” following its Jan. 18 season finale, and Netflix’s “Bridgerton,” ahead of its Season 4 premiere on Jan. 29, both ease slightly but remain competitive within a crowded TV landscape.

Rounding out the Top 10, interest in the XXV Olympic Winter Games holds steady as the Feb. 6 opening ceremonies approach, while HBO Max’s “The Pitt” dips modestly but maintains visibility as its second season unfolds, following notable awards recognition for its freshman season.