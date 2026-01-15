‘Bridgerton’ Showrunner Defends Deviating From Book Order for Show: ‘It’s a Tricky Balance’ | Video

“Bridgerton” showrunner Jess Brownell defended the decision to deviate from book order by having Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson)’s story take the lead in Season 4.

As fans of the “Bridgerton” book series well know, Benedict’s love story with servant girl Sophie (portrayed by Yerin Ha on the show) unfolds in Julia Quinn’s novel, “An Offer from a Gentleman,” the third installment in her romance series. However, for Season 3, the “Bridgerton” show team decided to delay this plot by moving up Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan)’s love story, based on the fourth book, “Romancing Mister Bridgerton.”

Per Brownell, the decision behind which Bridgerton sibling takes the spotlight is influenced by a number of factors, including which character they feel is “ready” for love.

“It’s a tricky balance,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the “Bridgerton” Season 4 premiere in Paris Wednesday. “I think we want to keep in mind which character feels ready in their storyline for love. We’re also thinking about who we’re holding for later seasons, in terms of wanting to populate the world with other siblings’ stories.”

Brownell confirmed that Seasons 5 and 6 of “Bridgerton” would follow Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) and Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) by wearing the initials “E” and “F” on a handkerchief at the premiere. Though, she refused to comment on which sister would take the lead next — even though Eloise’s book, “To Sir Phillip, With Love” is fifth in the book order.

Quinn, who also attended Wednesday’s premiere, said she had no issue with the storyline shakeup, noting she confidently gave Shondaland (the production company behind “Bridgerton”) “creative control” of her work.

“They’re amazing,” she added. “There’s nobody doing better television. I trust them.”

Watch the red carpet interviews above.

“Bridgerton” Season 4, Part 1 debuts Jan. 29 on Netflix. Part 2 arrives on Feb. 26.