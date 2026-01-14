‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 Song Covers Include a Club Anthem and a Nostalgic ’90s Throwback

The second Bridgerton son Benedict has decided to perhaps ditch his bachelor ways and settle down in “Bridgerton” Season 4.

Lady Bridgerton hosts the first ball of the season in the opening episode, featuring several instrumental covers of pop hits that the Netflix series has become known for.

As the debutantes masquerade across the ballroom floor, the ladies all attempt to find a suitor and impress the queen enough to become the diamond of the season. While they dance, hits from Coldplay, Usher and Third Eye Blind can be heard by perceptive audiences.

“Life in Technicolor” (Coldplay Cover) by Vitamin String Quartet

“DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love” (USHER ft. Pitbull Cover) by Strings From Paris

“Never Let You Go” (Third Eye Blind Cover) by Vitamin String Quartet

Luke Thompson stars as Benedict, who falls in love with the “Lady in Silver” Sophie Baek, played by Yerin Ha. The new season of the popular romance drama will debut with Part One on Jan. 29, followed by its Part Two premiere on Feb. 26.

Alongside Thompson and Baek, “Bridgerton” Season 4 will star Nicola Coughlan, Hannah Dodd, Ruth Gemmell, Claudia Jessie, Luke Newton, Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, Katie Leung, Michelle Mao, Isabella Wei and more.

“Bridgerton” has been renewed for a fifth and sixth season at the streamer. Jess Brownell, who took over as showrunner in Season 3 from Chris Van Dusen, serves as showrunner for Season 4, and executive produces “Bridgerton” alongside Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica and Van Dusen. It’s unknown if Brownell will remain on as showrunner for Seasons 5 and 6, or if leadership might shift again.

Watch the official trailer for the fourth season here: