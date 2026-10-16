Ben Affleck’s New Netflix Thriller Holds Off ‘East of Eden,’ ‘Ted Lasso’ Finale at No. 1 on Streaming | Charts

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After a late summer in which Amazon Prime Video’s “Reacher” dominated the Samba Weekly Wrap Report Top 10 for six straight weeks, we’re now looking at our third different title to top the chart in three weeks. However, there is an element of consistency in this chart churn: all three recent No. 1s have belonged to Netflix.

“Animals” is the latest in that trio of chart toppers, as the Ben Affleck-led film debuts in the top spot. Affleck directed and stars in the thriller about a mayoral candidate whose son is kidnapped in the lead-up to election day. The combination of Affleck and Netflix seems to resonate with viewers, as the Boston-bred star topped the chart earlier this year with “The Rip.”

While Netflix makes it three chart toppers in three weeks, it also owns the top three spots on this week’s chart, and six of the top 10 overall.

“East of Eden,” the streamer’s adaptation of the classic John Steinbeck novel, climbs to second place this week thanks to Florence Pugh’s strong performance.

Another debut follows in third with “Below,” a monster series arriving just in time for spooky season. Josh Hartnett plays the hero in the Canadian production as a Newfoundland fishing town is plagued by a mysterious presence in the water.

“Ted Lasso” lands in fourth place this week with the conclusion of its fourth season. The beloved Apple TV series made a strong push toward the top of the chart in its final weeks, but was ultimately stymied by the tough competition from Netflix.

Back to Netflix in fifth with “Doing Life,” a romantic drama about an ex-con and a single mother fighting the odds to find happiness. Ben Affleck and Netflix may be a strong combo, but it’s got nothing on the Netflix Tyler Perry collaboration. Perry, who wrote and directed “Doing Life,” has been a constant presence on the chart in the past month with titles like “Beauty in Black” and “Why Did I Get Married Again?”

Prime Video’s adaptation of the Stephen King classic “Carrie” debuts in sixth place this week. Unlike the three previous adaptations, Amazon turns the source material into a miniseries this time around.

In seventh, we find “Lanterns” sticking around the chart a week after its season finale. The HBO Max superhero drama was up and down on the chart throughout its eight-episode run, but maintaining a chart presence even after wrapping its season is a good sign of things to come for the DC Comics property.

There’s a double dose of Netflix in the next two spots. The true crime documentary “The Widower: ‘Til Death Do Us Part” slides five places this week, landing in eighth. Meanwhile, the scripted drama “Murder in a Small Town” lands in ninth. The series usually airs on Fox and cracks our Top 10 after its addition to the Netflix library.

Closing us out is the divorce drama “War.” The HBO Max series makes its chart debut in its second week on the air.

On the linear side of the dial, it looks like we’re in for a very competitive fall as three long-running favorites battle for the top spot. NBC’s “The Voice” hits a high note as it rises to the top this week, with a second episode coming in 10th.

CBS’s “Survivor” climbs into second place, while last week’s chart topper “Dancing With the Stars,” on ABC, stumbles and falls to third.

“Saturday Night Live” drew controversy this week following host Shane Gillis’ distasteful monologue. It’s sixth on our chart.

The remaining half of the chart belongs to “Wheel of Fortune” (two spots) and “Jeopardy!” (three spots).

The Wrap Report provides an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television, sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba’s panel of more than 3 million households, balanced to the U.S. Census.