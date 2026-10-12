Dan Levy Skewers Shane Gillis Over ‘SNL’ Joke About Women’s Gym Clothes: ‘I’m Speechless’

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“Schitt’s Creek” co-creator and star Dan Levy has called out comedian Shane Gillis and “Saturday Night Live” over his monologue this past weekend, revealing that it left him “speechless” — and not in a positive way.

“Women wearing short shorts at the gym does not make them whores,” Levy said in the Instagram video he shared Sunday. “It makes the men calling them whores misogynists. There’s a difference there.”

During Gillis’ Oct. 10 “SNL” monologue, he joked at one point: “I haven’t been to the gym in so long, I didn’t know women just dress like whores now. Look, I’m sorry, there’s no other way to describe [it]. Have you seen it? I’ve seen it. You’ve seen the shorts?”

“And don’t look!” he continued. “You’re not allowed to look. For real! Don’t look, ‘cause they are filming.”

“I’m speechless that something like that can exist on live national television,” Levy said of Gillis’ joke, noting that he has seen “more men’s nipples at the gym” than “women showing their bodies off.”

“To be perfectly honest, more men need to be standing up in opposition to it because it’s complacency that has created the environment with which women are sexually assaulted and it’s a ‘conversation’ as opposed to a crime,” the Emmy winner continued.

“Men need to be defending women more. This is not a women’s issue, this is an everybody issue. Because the more that men objectify women in the media, the more that other men see them as objects and treat them as objects,” Levy concluded. “They are not objects, they are superior human beings to men, okay? And I’m sorry if this gets me in trouble with the internet, but f—k!”

The actor is not the first to criticize Gillis’ “SNL” joke. The bit was swiftly met with fierce backlash online after it aired. In the same episode, Gillis also said the f-word during a sketch and notably apologized for it later in the night, telling viewers during his closing remarks, “Sorry about earlier.”

Levy, meanwhile, has not hosted “SNL” since 2021 when he helmed a Season 46 installment featuring Phoebe Bridgers as a musical guest. A number of female celebrities thanked him in the comments of his Instagram video for calling out Gillis, including “Hacks” star Hannah Einbinder and Elizabeth Banks, the latter of whom wrote that he “nailed it.”