‘SNL’: Shane Gillis Breaks After Dropping F-Bomb in Dr. Seuss Sketch

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Shane Gillis really didn’t like green eggs and ham. The standup comedian accidentally dropped an f-bomb during a Dr. Seuss-themed sketch while hosting “Saturday Night Live.”

Gillis played Zackary, an overly protective son who interrupted a reading of “Green Eggs and Ham” to defend his father, played by Mikey Day, from Sam I Am’s persistent questioning. Andrew Dismukes, dressed as Sam I Am, continously asked Day why did not like green eggs and ham.

“My dad said he doesn’t like green eggs and ham,” Gillis said in his defense. “Drop it. Walk away.”

“But he may like green eggs and ham?” Dismukes pressed.

“He said he doesn’t f–king — jeez — like them,” he added, before completely breaking character.

Shane Gillis accidentally saying the F bomb on SNL. pic.twitter.com/8R5B8Tc5qV — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 11, 2026

The comedian immediately doubled over, exclaiming “Oh no!” He then turned out to the audience and waved in apology. He looked to his scene partner Dismukes, and the “SNL” cast member gave him an assuring pat.

Day, who played the Lorax in the sketch, later worked in the flub into the sketch when he got onto his son and kicked him out of his house.

“You’re a loser and you said a bad word!” Day said.

“Yes, I did,” the standup replied.

“Sorry about that,” Gillis said, apologizing to the audience at the end of the sketch.

The “Tires” actor returned to host “Saturday Night Live” for the third time with musical guest Rosalía.

He was previously cast as a featured player on the sketch show in 2019 before being fired just days later when podcast clips resurfaced of the comedian making racist and homophobic remarks.

His controversial comedy has made an appearance on the show. He hosted the show for the first time in 2024 and the following year. For Saturday night’s monologue, the comedian delivered five minutes of his stand-up with no cue cards, including self deprecating fat jokes and comments about women’s gym wear.