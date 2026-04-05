Dan Levy Tearfully Says He’d Considered a ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Follow-Up Before Catherine O’Hara’s Death | Video

Dan Levy was thinking of working on some kind of follow-up to “Schitt’s Creek” before Catherine O’Hara’s death in January, he tearfully told “CBS News Sunday Morning.”

“Yeah I was thinking about it. Yeah,” he said before his voice faltered. “It’s tough. It’s tough being back.”

Levy, who co-created the hit series with his father Eugene Levy, and the show’s host Anthony Mason filmed the interview in Goodwood, the same Canadian city where the original series was shot.

“I didn’t think that I’d have quite an emotional reaction,” he explained, before adding he had “a lot of memories … lot of memories with Catherine.”

O’Hara died of a pulmonary embolism this year. The cast of “Schitt’s Creek” offered heartfelt tributes to the star, who played Rose family matriach Moira.

“Words seem inadequate to express the loss I feel today,” Eugene Levy said in a statement. “I had the honor of knowing and working with the great Catherine O’Hara for over fifty years.”

He continued: “From our beginnings on the Second City stage, to SCTV, to the movies we did with Chris Guest, to our six glorious years on ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ I cherished our working relationship, but most of all our friendship. And I will miss her.”

“What a gift to have gotten to dance in the warm glow of Catherine O’Hara’s brilliance for all those years,” Dan Levy wrote on Instagram. “Having spent over fifty years collaborating with my Dad, Catherine was extended family before she ever played my family. It’s hard to imagine a world without her in it. I will cherish every funny memory I was fortunate enough to make with her.”

The final season of “Schitt’s Creek” aired on Netflix in 2020.