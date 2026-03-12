‘Big Mistakes’ Trailer: Dan Levy’s Netflix Comedy Thriller Keeps Crime in the Family

In “Big Mistakes,” Dan Levy and Taylor Ortega are two siblings who find themselves in way too deep with the world of organized crime.

“Fear has this ability to coerce us into doing things we never envisioned ourselves doing,” Levy’s character says from a pulpit in the trailer.

Netflix released a trailer for “Big Mistakes” on Thursday, announcing the family-based crime comedy’s April 9 release. On top of starring, Levy serves as creator, showrunner and executive producer. He also co-wrote the series alongside “I Love LA” creator Rachel Sennott, who also serves as creator and EP.

“‘Big Mistakes’ follows Nicky (Levy) and Morgan (Taylor Ortega), two deeply incapable siblings who are in over their heads when a misguided theft for their dying grandmother accidentally pulls them into the world of organized crime,” a synopsis reads. “Blackmailed into increasingly dangerous assignments, they clumsily fail upwards, sinking deeper into chaos they’re ill-equipped to handle.”

Laurie Metcalf, Abby Quinn, Boran Kuzum, Jack Innanen, Elizabeth Perkins, Mark Ivanir, Ilia Volok, Jacob Gutierrez, Joe Barbara and Darren Goldstein round out the key cast of the series.

The trailer comes amid a string of marketing stunts organized by Netflix to promote their latest endeavor. On Tuesday, the streamer put up a billboard of a diamond necklace on Sunset Boulevard marked only with the show’s release date and the company’s logo. They later arranged for the necklace to be “stolen” off of the billboard (mirroring the plot of the show) in an AR video, which was shared on Instagram.

On Wednesday, Levy, Ortega, Metcalf, Quinn, Kuzum and Innanen each posed for selfies with the stolen necklace, shared by Netflix on Instagram to tease the trailer and the series.

Executive producers for the series include Anne-Marie McGintee for Not a Real Production Company, Dean Holland, Etan Frankel and Timothy Greenberg.

“Big Mistakes” will premiere eight 30-minute episodes on April 9 on Netflix.