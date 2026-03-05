Home > Creative Content > TV Shows

Here Are All the Songs in Netflix’s Steamy Comedy ‘Vladimir’

Chappell Roan, Patti Smith, Doechii and Lizzo all feature on the Netflix series’ soundtrack

Rachel Weisz in "Vladimir" (Netflix)
Rachel Weisz in "Vladimir" (Netflix)

Netflix‘s new limited series “Vladimir” is a contemporary erotic dramedy set largely on a college campus. Based on author and series creator Julia May Jonas’ novel of the same name, the show follows an unnamed female professor (Rachel Weisz) who, in the midst of the legal fallout of her husband’s (John Slattery) numerous affairs with past students, finds herself obsessively attracted to the university’s young, handsome new writing professor, Vladimir (Leo Woodall).

An unrepentantly horny exploration of desire, lust and the personal freedom that can be found by indulging in those feelings, “Vladimir” punctuates its eight episodes with a number of both classical and modern pop needle drops. Case in point: The series’ first episode features tracks by both Johann Strauss and Chappell Roan. That sonic variety reflects both the timeless nature of “Vladimir’s” story and its distinctly modern sensibilities in a post-#MeToo academic world.

Below, you can find the list of all the songs in “Vladimir.”

Vladimir
ALSO READ:
'Vladimir' Teases Scandalous Fantasies and Mental Spirals in First Trailer

Episode 1

  • “Voices of Spring String Quartet” by Johann Strauss II
  • “Play With Fire” by Barbara Ernie
  • “Femininomenon” by Chappell Roan
  • “Mind Game” by CHRLY-K
  • “Break It to Me Gently” by Brenda Lee
  • “Dancing Barefoot” by Patti Smith

Episode 2

  • “Muscle” by Mette
  • “End Of The Road” by Noga Erez feat. Audrey Nuna
  • “Catching Feelings” by Christine and the Queens, Cerrone
  • “Before Times” by Brian Seymour
  • “The Boys Wanna Be Her” by Peaches

Episode 3

  • “Lacrimosa – Requiem in D Minor” by Mozart
  • “Mind’s Eye” by Cati Landry
  • “Two of Hearts” by Stacey Q
  • “Rainbows” by Dan Crisci

Episode 4

  • “F-Me (feat. Yseult)” by Shygirl and Club Shy

Episode 5

  • “Concerto F Major for Three Violins Allegro” by Vivaldi
  • “Pourquoi Me Réveille” by Peter Dvorský
  • “Tired and Sick” by Otha

Episode 6

  • “Help Me” by Joni Mitchell

Episode 7

  • “My Love for You” by ESG
  • “Rachel, I Took Off My shoes” by Sylvia Platypus
  • “Old Ways” by Ogreta
  • “Here I Go” by Dante Mazzetti
  • “The Love I Want” by Dara Ackerman
  • “Sin Solucion” by Gran Combo Los Supremos, Piper Diaz, Peter Scott
  • “Crazy” by Doechii

Episode 8

  • “Truth Hurts” by Lizzo
Scarpetta-Beef-Margos-Got-Money-Troubles
Read NEXT:
35 Most Anticipated TV Shows of Spring 2026

Alex Welch

Alex is an Audience Writer at TheWrap, based in Los Angeles. He has been covering the entertainment industry since 2013. Before joining TheWrap in 2025, he worked as a critic and reporter for A.frame, Digital Trends, Inverse, IGN, Looper, and multiple other outlets. A lifelong cinephile, he dreams of one day being invited to the…

Comments