Here Are All the Songs in Netflix’s Steamy Comedy ‘Vladimir’

Netflix‘s new limited series “Vladimir” is a contemporary erotic dramedy set largely on a college campus. Based on author and series creator Julia May Jonas’ novel of the same name, the show follows an unnamed female professor (Rachel Weisz) who, in the midst of the legal fallout of her husband’s (John Slattery) numerous affairs with past students, finds herself obsessively attracted to the university’s young, handsome new writing professor, Vladimir (Leo Woodall).

An unrepentantly horny exploration of desire, lust and the personal freedom that can be found by indulging in those feelings, “Vladimir” punctuates its eight episodes with a number of both classical and modern pop needle drops. Case in point: The series’ first episode features tracks by both Johann Strauss and Chappell Roan. That sonic variety reflects both the timeless nature of “Vladimir’s” story and its distinctly modern sensibilities in a post-#MeToo academic world.

Below, you can find the list of all the songs in “Vladimir.”

Episode 1

“Voices of Spring String Quartet” by Johann Strauss II

“Play With Fire” by Barbara Ernie

“Femininomenon” by Chappell Roan

“Mind Game” by CHRLY-K

“Break It to Me Gently” by Brenda Lee

“Dancing Barefoot” by Patti Smith

Episode 2

“Muscle” by Mette

“End Of The Road” by Noga Erez feat. Audrey Nuna

“Catching Feelings” by Christine and the Queens, Cerrone

“Before Times” by Brian Seymour

“The Boys Wanna Be Her” by Peaches

Episode 3

“Lacrimosa – Requiem in D Minor” by Mozart

“Mind’s Eye” by Cati Landry

“Two of Hearts” by Stacey Q

“Rainbows” by Dan Crisci

Episode 4

“F-Me (feat. Yseult)” by Shygirl and Club Shy

Episode 5

“Concerto F Major for Three Violins Allegro” by Vivaldi

“Pourquoi Me Réveille” by Peter Dvorský

“Tired and Sick” by Otha

Episode 6

“Help Me” by Joni Mitchell

Episode 7

“My Love for You” by ESG

“Rachel, I Took Off My shoes” by Sylvia Platypus

“Old Ways” by Ogreta

“Here I Go” by Dante Mazzetti

“The Love I Want” by Dara Ackerman

“Sin Solucion” by Gran Combo Los Supremos, Piper Diaz, Peter Scott

“Crazy” by Doechii

Episode 8