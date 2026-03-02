35 Most Anticipated TV Shows of Spring 2026

2026 feels like one life-altering event after another. Thankfully we have plenty of TV shows to give us a break from the real life chaos.

This spring, Hollywood streamers and platforms offer up some of the best in their slates, as the end of Oscar season makes way for the start of Emmy campaigning. Nicole Kidman returns to TV for Prime Video’s crime drama “Scarpetta,” while Netflix brings back its critically acclaimed anthology series “Beef” with a new cast and story. CBS takes a dip into the “Yellowstone” universe with spinoff series “Marshals,” and Starz kicks off the final season of its hit drama “Outlander.” HBO rolls out bold new comedies like “Rooster,” starring Steve Carell, along with the final season of Lisa Kudrow’s “The Comeback.” Meanwhile, ABC banks on “Mormon Wives” TikToker Taylor Frankie Paul to revive “The Bachelorette” and debuts new scripted procedural “RJ Decker,” starring Scott Speedman.

Check out TheWrap’s picks for the most anticipated shows of Spring 2026:

Jason Bateman and David Harbour in “DTF St. Louis.” (HBO) “DTF St. Louis” (HBO) — March 1 Jason Bateman, David Harbour and Linda Cardellini star in “DTF St. Louis,” a new “darkly comedic” series coming to HBO. The show, written, directed and executive produced by showrunner Steven Conrad, follows a love triangle between three individuals experiencing a midlife crisis that ends with one of them dead. “DTF St. Louis” (an initialism meaning “Down to F—ck”) originally started as a TV adaptation of James Lasdun’s New Yorker article “My Dentist’s Murder Trial: Adultery, False Identities and a Lethal Sedation,” but later evolved into its own concept with no connection to that story. — Casey Loving

Luke Grimes and Logan Marshall-Green in “Marshals.” (Sonja Flemming/CBS) “Marshals” (CBS) — March 1 “Yellowstone” might be over, but the Dutton family saga is far from done. 2026 will see two spinoffs of the flagship series, including the Beth-and-Rip series “The Dutton Ranch” and another Sheridan universe entry, “The Madison,” starring Michelle Pfeiffer, Matthew Fox and Kurt Russell, premiering March 14. But the first of these follow-ups is “Marshals,” which makes the leap from Paramount Network to CBS — likely spurred by the success of the linear reruns of the main series and its spinoffs “1883” and “1923” — and follows Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), who joins a specialized group of U.S. Marshals in Montana. Gil Birmingham, who played Dutton family archnemesis Thomas Rainwater, returns as well, along with Mo Brings Plenty (as Rainwater’s second-in-command) and Brecken Merrill as Kayce’s son Tate. Conspicuously absent from the pre-release materials is any mention of Kelsey Asbille as Kayce’s wife Monica. Sheridan is credited as a co-creator of the new series, which features an eclectic group of writers on the first episode, including “The Iron Lady” screenwriter Abi Morgan and Sacha Baron Cohen collaborator Dan Mazer. It’s an unexpected mix, but when it comes to the “Yellowstone” universe, audiences have learned to expect the unexpected.

Scott Speedman in “RJ Decker.” (Disney/Dana Hawley) “RJ Decker” (ABC) — March 3 ABC is introducing another wacky PI story to its lineup this week, this time led by TV hunk Scott Speedman and set in the unruly streets of South Florida. “RJ Decker” follows the titular character, a former newspaper photographer who fell from grace after landing in prison and is starting over investigating weird cases others won’t touch. He teams up with his journalist ex, her cop wife and a woman from his past with hidden reasons for helping him out. And don’t worry “Grey’s Anatomy” fans, Speedman’s lead role here won’t impact his recurring status on the ABC medical drama as Meredith Grey’s boyfriend. Along with Speedman, the series stars Jaina Lee Ortiz (“Station 19”), Bevin Bru (“Batwoman”), Kevin Rankin (“Claws”) and Adelaide Clemens (“Rectify”). — Jose Alejandro Bastidas

Dónal Finn and Hero Fiennes Tiffin in “Young Sherlock.” (Daniel Smith/Prime Video) “Young Sherlock” (Prime Video) — March 4 Who knows if we’ll ever really get a “Sherlock Holmes 3” at this point — Robert Downey Jr.’s wife and fellow producer Susan Downey told TheWrap in 2023 it was a priority, but there hasn’t been much movement since. But we are getting Guy Ritchie’s return to at least the world of the detective with “Young Sherlock.” This is totally separate from the films, and based on Andrew Lane’s book series “Young Sherlock Holmes.” It stars Hero Fiennes Tiffin as the world’s greatest detective, but before he adopts that title. Here, he’s just a college student who’s fallen on bad terms with the law and is now trying to figure out his way forward. But the series does follow Sherlock as he solves his first ever case — and meets a future nemesis. It’s a fun twist on the typical Holmes stories, and it’s impossible not to love Holmes and Moriarty as a duo here. — Andi Ortiz

Giorgia Whigham, Seth MacFarlane as Ted and Max Burkholder (Peacock) “Ted” Season 2 (Peacock) — March 5 After fans’ strong reception to Season 1 of “Ted,” the Thunder Buddies are back! Set in 1994, Season 2 of the Peacock prequel series follows a 17-year-old John Bennett (Max Burkholder) and the titular foul-mouthed teddy bear, voiced by creator Seth MacFarlane, on more wild adventures, as the pair navigate their senior year at John Hancock High School and dysfunctional working-class family in Framingham, Massachusetts. In addition to MacFarlane and Burkholder, Alanna Ubach and Scott Grimes return as John’s traditional-minded parents Matty and Susan, and Giorgia Whigham returns as his outspoken cousin Blaire, who often finds herself at odds with Matty’s views. Get ready for more laughs and R-rated chaos when the sitcom based on the Universal film franchise returns. — Lucas Manfredi

Rachel Weisz and Leo Woodall in “Vladimir” (Netflix) “Vladimir” (Netflix) — March 5 Rachel Weisz is a married professor whose attraction to her attractive younger co-worker (played by Leo Woodall) grows out of control in “Vladimir,” Netflix’s new limited series adaptation of Julia May Jonas’ book of the same name. There is more going on in “Vladimir” than that, but at the heart of it — or maybe lower than that — is the intense desire felt by Weisz’s protagonist, as well as the artistic inspiration, personal freedom and social strife it causes. Equal parts intellectual and carnal, “Vladimir” could very well be remembered as one of the horniest shows of the year. As a refreshingly fun, if no less feisty, follow-up to “Dead Ringers,” Weisz’s inspired 2023 limited series twist on David Cronenberg’s seminal horror film, “Vladimir” is poised to just cement its star’s place, once again, as a uniquely fearless, daring performer. — Alex Welch

Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan in “Outlander.” (Credit: Starz) “Outlander” Season 8 (Starz) — March 6 After over a decade-long run over eight seasons, it’s almost time to say goodbye to the time-traveling love story between Sam Heughan’s Jamie and Caitriona Balfe’s Claire. When the final season of Outlander hits Starz this spring, Jamie and Claire will return to Fraser’s Ridge, where they find a thriving settlement built during their years away. Their battle shifts from the Revolutionary War to their own home, where they must confront outsiders in order to protect what they call home, all while facing some uncovered family secrets. While there’s still a whole season of “Outlander” before the show comes to a close, prequel series “Outlander: Blood of my Blood,” which has already wrapped production on its second season, will take the baton as the platform’s next steamy time-travel series. — Loree Seitz

Steve Carell and Danielle Deadwyler in “Rooster” (Credit: HBO) “Rooster” (HBO) — March 8 “Scrubs” creator Bill Lawrence is on a bit of a hot streak right now, coming off the successes of Apple TV’s “Shrinking” and “Ted Lasso,” both of which he co-created along with “Bad Monkey.” He also just revived his cult-favorite comedy “Scrubs at ABC.” Now, the Emmy-winning TV creator will aim to keep his streak alive when “Rooster” premieres on HBO. “The Office” star Steve Carell leads the new, college campus-set comedy as a successful author trying to navigate a complicated relationship with his daughter (Charly Clive). Lawrence favorites John C. McGinley and Phil Dunster star alongside Carell in the series, which also features Lauren Tsai and “Station Eleven” scene stealer Danielle Deadwyler. Very little has been released about the series so far, but the talent involved in it, as well as HBO’s investment in the show, is reason enough to keep “Rooster” on your radar this spring. Lawrence and Carell are two of the most important comedic TV figures of this century, and they may very well have another hit on their hands here. — AW

Emily Rudd, Iñaki Godoy and Jacob Romero Gibson in “One Piece” Season 2. (Netflix) “One Piece” Season 2 (Netflix) — March 10 Creating a live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s “One Piece” felt like a fool’s errand. The beloved manga is filled with superpowered humans, physics-defying fight scenes and wild creatures — basically every element that would require extensive VFX work. Yet Matt Owens and Steven Maeda managed to create the impossible last season, delivering an installment that was as fun, whimsical and optimistic as the globally beloved manga and anime. And this year Netflix, Kaji Productions, Tomorrow Studios and Shueisha are planning to do it again, bringing to life a saga that’s even more ambitious than Season 1. This upcoming season will follow Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) and the Straw Hat crew as they finally enter the Grand Line, the treacherous stretch of ocean believed to lead whoever follows it to the mythical One Piece. Prepare for wild battles, campy casting and the arrival of the completely CGI-generated Tony Tony Chopper. — Kayla Cobb

Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis in “Scarpetta” (Prime Video) “Scarpetta” (Prime Video) — March 11 Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis will star as sisters this spring in the new Prime Video thriller “Scarpetta.” Based on Patricia Cornwell’s book series, the show follows forensic pathologist Dr. Kay Scarpetta (Kidman) as she investigates a murder case. The series will jump across two timelines, Scarpetta’s beginnings as a medical examiner in the 90s and to her present-day life in her small hometown. Kay has a fraught relationship with her sister Dorothy (Curtis). The case leads them to uncover personal grudges and face secrets from their pasts. “Scarpetta” also stars Bobby Cannavale, Ariana Debose and Simon Baker. — Tess Patton

Elizabeth Moss, Kerry Washington and Kate Mara in “Imperfect Women” (Credit: Apple TV) “Imperfect Women” (Apple TV) — March 18 In Apple TV’s new psychological thriller “Imperfect Women,” an adaptation of Araminta Hall’s 2020 novel of the same name, star actresses Elisabeth Moss, Kerry Washington and Kate Mara come together to portray the lives of three women whose decades-long friendship is shattered after a bloody incident. The show captures the sacrifices the women make and the hardships they endure as a police investigation slowly but surely unveils the dark truth about their sisterhood. — Raquel Calhoun

“Invincible.” (Credit: Prime Video) “Invincible” Season 4 (Prime Video) — March 18 The Viltrumite War is finally here. After three seasons of build-up, “Invincible” Season 4 will see Robert Kirkman and Simon Racioppa adapt the iconic comic book storyline that sees Invincible, Omni-Man, Allen the Alien and their allies take on the superpowered, hyperviolent Viltrum Empire. This season sees the addition of some major “Invincible” characters, such as Lee Pace as comic big bad Grand Regent Thragg and Matthew Rhys as the villainous Dinosaurus. After a brief Season 3 cameo, the new season of “Invincible” will also bring Tech Jacket into the fold, a character who got multiple solo comics as part of Kirkman’s larger “Invincible” universe. — CL

“Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat” (Prime Video) “Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat” (Prime Video) — March 20 “Jury Duty” became a minor phenomenon in 2023, when the unsuspecting Ronald Gladden was placed in a fake jury for a fake trial surrounded by real actors (including James Marsden). The series, created by Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky with showrunner Cody Heller and director Jake Szymanski, was a massive gamble, but it paid off in a major way — thanks in no small part to Gladden’s winning personality at the center of the prank. In March, the “Jury Duty” crew returns with “Company Retreat,” with the prankee this time being new temp Anthony, who doesn’t realize the hot sauce company he’s started working for is entirely fictional. — CL

Brandon, Taylor Frankie Paul and Shane star on “The Bachelorette” (ABC) “The Bachelorette” (ABC) — March 22 If you fell off “The Bachelor” franchise in recent seasons, here’s your signal to get back on the train. In a historic first for the franchise, “The Bachelorette” will welcome a reality star from outside the “Bachelor” as “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star Taylor Frankie Paul becomes the upcoming season’s new leading lady. The casting is more than deserved for Frankie Paul, who serves as the leader of MomTok, which if you’re new to this world, is a group of Utah-based Mormon moms who are paving the way for a new generation of gender roles in their community. Over the past three seasons of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” Frankie Paul has not shied away from difficult conversations and knowing her worth, and we’re sure she’ll bring that fire to “The Bachelorette” this year. — LS

Lisa Kudrow in “The Comeback.” (HBO) “The Comeback” Season 3 (HBO) — March 22 Valerie Cherish is back for one last kooky Hollywood adventure, and we have AI to thank for that! Lisa Kudrow and Michael Patrick King’s celebrated comedy series — famous for only airing a season per decade — is back for its third and final season, for real this time. This new chapter will follow as Valerie is recruited to star in a multicam comedy series amid colossal industry upheaval. The kicker? The fictional show will be written entirely by AI. The new season welcomes back stars Dan Bucatinsky, Laura Silverman and Damian Young, along with new cast additions like Tim Bagley, Matt Cook, Jack O’Brien, Ella Stiller, John Early, Barry Shabaka Henley, Abbi Jacobson, Tony Macht, Brittany O’Grady, Zane Phillips, Julian Stern and Andrew Scott. — JAB

Charlie Cox and Deborah Ann Woll in “Daredevil: Born Again” (Disney+/Marvel Studios) “Daredevil: Born Again” Season 2 (Disney+) — March 24 After a messy but ambitious first season, beholden to creative overhauls that never quite convincingly moved past a half-and-half Frankenstein’s monster of two different visions for the source material, “Daredevil: Born Again” has the potential to really come into its own this season. One thing that was clear in the first installment was that leads Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio haven’t lost a step in their command over their iconic comic book characters, and their dynamic has always been the heart of what makes this “Daredevil” incarnation so special. If Season 2 of “Born Again” can get the tone and pacing back up to their level — and if it can get the fight scenes back to the quality fans got used to during the Netflix run, it has the potential to walk away as one of the biggest superhero wins of the year. — Haleigh Foutch

Camila Morrone in “Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen” (Netflix) “Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen” (Netflix) — March 26 It’s all in the title. Camila Morrone is a doomed bride in Haley Z. Boston’s “Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen.” The Netflix horror series follows Rachel (Morrone) and Nicky (Adam DiMarco) in the lead-up to their wedding day as the bride grapples with fears of marrying the wrong person. A first teaser for the series sees cast members tauntingly tell Rachel “I’m sorry,” but it is not revealed what for. Executive produced by the Duffer Brothers, “Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen” promises less jump scares but more rising tensions that linger throughout the series. Emmy nominated director of “Baby Reindeer” Weronika Tofilska directs four episodes and executive produces the series. — TP

Sony/Apple TV “For All Mankind” Season 5 (Apple TV) — March 27 Apple TV’s “For All Mankind” has been one of the best, most ambitious and consistent streaming series since it debuted in 2019. March sees the arrival of its fifth season, which, in keeping with the series’ structure of jumping ahead a decade each season, will take place in the 2010s. (The finale briefly flashed forward to 2012.) What new developments in the ongoing space race will this season reveal? And how many of the returning actors will be slathered in somewhat unconvincing old-man makeup? There’s only one way to find out. Just know that “For All Mankind’s” fifth season isn’t the only new content from the franchise arriving this year, as “Star City,” centered on Russia’s space program (and starring Rhys Ifans), will premiere May 29. It’s an embarrassment of riches. — DT

Olivia Munn, James Marsden and Jon Hamm in “Your Friends and Neighbors” Season 2 (Apple TV) “Your Friends & Neighbors” Season 2 (Apple TV) — April 3 Creator Jonathan Tropper’s “Your Friends & Neighbors” made its debut on Apple TV last spring with a hyper-confident and twisty first season. A year later, the series is back for an installment that looks no less entertaining than its first. Most of the core players are back, including Jon Hamm’s full-time thief Andrew “Coop” Cooper and Olivia Munn’s desperate widow Sam, while “Westworld” and “Paradise” star James Marsden is on deck to join the show’s ensemble as a new neighbor with a potentially dangerous amount of knowledge about Coop’s secret criminal life. In other words, things seem destined to only get more complicated in “Your Friends and Neighbors” Season 2. Fortunately, fans of the show would likely not have it any other way. — AW

Lucasfilm “Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord” (Disney+) — April 6 Remember Darth Maul? The villain with the unforgettable look in “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace,” who got sliced in half after killing Liam Neeson? Well, he’s had a very long life after his presumed demise, appearing in several animated series and, briefly, in the live-action feature “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” Now he’s taking center stage in his very own animated series. “Maul: Shadow Lord” is a follow-up to “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” and was created by “Clone Wars” mastermind (and current Lucasfilm bigwig) Dave Filoni. The series is set during the era of the Galactic Empire and continues the animation style of “The Clone Wars” with a new level of sophistication. It also introduces new characters to a galaxy far, far away, played by a surprisingly starry lineup that includes current Oscar nominee Wagner Moura (as a detective operating separately from the Empire), Gideon Adlon (as a young Jedi) and Richard Ayoade (as a droid detective). Based on the marketing materials released so far, we can expect a fun, darkly tinged deep dive into an unexplored corner of “Star Wars” lore. — DT

Antony Starr and Cameron Crovetti star in “The Boys” Season 4. (Prime Video) “The Boys” Season 5 (Prime Video) — April 8 “The Boys” gave us all the laughs, tears, thrills and chills with its ensemble cast. Season 4 shocked us with Billy the Butcher’s supe powers and Homelander’s bloody origin story. Fans then hopped on over to Season 2 of “Gen V,” where the Godolkin University crew finally got an invite from Starlight to join The Boys’ fight against an even more empowered Homelander. Showrunner Eric Kripke told TheWrap Season 5 of “The Boys” takes place six months after the events in “Gen V,” where fans can expect to see Marie (Jaz Sinclair) and the gang plopped into an underground world of resistance. How will it all end? We’re about to find out. — RC

Chase Infiniti in in “The Testaments” (Credit: Hulu/Disney) “The Testaments” — April 8 Just when you thought your days in Gilead were over — another tale is set to begin. June Osborne’s story has ended, but a new chapter begins with the spinoff series “The Testaments,” based on “The Handmaid’s Tale” author Margaret Atwood’s 2019 novel of the same name. It takes place years after the explosive showdown in the final season of “The Handmaid’s Tale” and will feature a coming-of-age story centered on a new generation of young women in Gilead, ones who haven’t experienced life outside the structures of Gilead. “One Battle After Another” star Chase Infiniti leads the ensemble cast, which also includes “Handmaid’s Tale” alum Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia. — RC

Elizabeth Banks and Matthew Macfadyen in “The Miniature Wife” (Credit: Peacock) “The Miniature Wife” (Peacock) — April 9 Elizabeth Banks and Matthew Macfadyen will take viewers on a zany ride this spring in their new Peacock original dramedy “The Miniature Wife.” Based on the short story by Manuel Gonzales, the married couple are under duress when Les (Macfadyen) accidentally shrinks his wife after a failed science experiment. Les assures his wife that she will be fine so long that she stays in her dollhouse. When the scientist attempts to reverse the experiment and make her big again, he faces a problem – his items explode. The Peacock series also stars O-T Fagbenle, Zoe Lister-Jones, Sian Clifford and Sofia Rosinsky. — TP

The family from “Malcolm in the Middle.” (Hulu) “Malcolm in the Middle” (Disney+) — April 10 After 20 years off the air, “Malcolm in the Middle” will return in 2026 for a four-part revival series on Disney+. From original series creator Linwood Boomer, “Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair” catches up with former child prodigy Malcolm (Frankie Muniz) and his family decades after the series finale. Now living with his girlfriend Tristan (Kiana Madeira) and daughter Leah (Keeley Karsten), Malcolm must reunite with his family after his parents Hal (Bryan Cranston) and Lois (Jane Kaczmarek) make him attend their 40th wedding anniversary. It will surely be a delight to see most of the cast return (Caleb Ellsworth-Clark has taken over for Erik Per Sullivan as fourth Dewey). Seeing Cranston take his screwball character back on in a post-“Breaking Bad” career is an especially exciting prospect. — CL

Billy Magnussen in “The Audacity” (AMC) “The Audacity” (AMC/AMC+) — April 12 In “The Audacity,” Billy Magnussen plays the “inventor of the future.” At least, that’s what he tells people. Magnussen stars in the AMC drama created by Jonathan Glatzer as a tech mogul CEO who finds himself ensnared in a massive scandal around personal data and privacy. Sarah Goldberg co-stars in the series, which also features Zach Galifianakis and Randall Park as recurring cast members. With his sights set on Silicon Valley and the tech world, “The Audacity” marks the first creator credit for Glatzer, who previously wrote and produced on series like “Better Call Saul” and “Succession.” — CL

Zendaya for “Euphoria” Season 3 (Eddy Chen/HBO) “Euphoria” Season 3 (HBO) — April 12 By the time “Euphoria” returns for its third season, it’ll have been over four years since the Sam Levinson-created drama last aired on HBO. So much has happened since then: most of the main cast have become major movie stars, there’ve been three notable deaths from the team — stars Angus Cloud and Eric Dane as well as producer Kevin Turen — and two Hollywood strikes. With the time passed, “Euphoria” will look pretty different than its previous two seasons as the series jumps past high school to see our main characters settling into post-grad life, which includes blossoming careers for Maude Apatow‘s Lexi, Hunter Schafer’s Jules and Alexa Demie’s Maddy, while Jacob Elordi’s Nate and Sydney Sweeney’s Cassie adjust to their suburban life together and Zendaya’s Rue is still paying off her debts. We’re not quite sure what to expect from this season, which has been long speculated to be the show’s last, but we’ll certainly be along for the ride. — LS

Elle Fanning and Michelle Pfeiffer in “Margo’s Got Money Troubles” (Apple TV+) “Margo’s Got Money Troubles” (Apple TV) — April 15 David E. Kelley’s take on Rufi Thorpe’s best-selling novel will introduce Elle Fanning as Margo, a college dropout knocked up by her professor whose mounting bills inspire her to find another source of income through OnlyFans. To stand out in a crowded landscape, however, Margo weaves in her love for stories into her videos — even if that means painting herself green as an alien. She hides her side hustle from her mom (Michelle Pfeiffer) while juggling a complex relationship with her father, a former WWE star played by Nick Offerman. If those stars didn’t catch your attention already, you can also expect to see Nicole Kidman and Greg Kinnear in the Apple series. — LS

Charles Melton, Carey Mulligan, Oscar Isaac and Cailee Spaeny in “Beef.” (Netflix) “Beef” Season 2 (Netflix) — April 16 If you loved the dark and twisted connection that befell Ali Wong’s Amy and Steven Yeun’s Danny in “Beef” Season 1 after that road rage incident, creator Lee Sung Jin has cooked up a new installment, this time with two couples at the center of the drama. Season 2 introduces Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny as a young couple that work at a country club, who witness an alarming fight between their boss and his wife (Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan), kicking off what we can only imagine is a similarly dark journey of anger and humanity. Wong and Yeun remain on as EPs for the A24-produced series alongside the new leads. — LS

“From” (MGM+) “From” Season 4 (MGM+) — April 19 It’s been over a year since we’ve had some “From” episodes on our screens, and after that wild, shocking and heartbreaking end to Season 3, we’re going to need the show to hurry on back. While fans got some answers, there’s still not enough to piece together who exactly is keeping this strange town alive and isolated from the rest of the world. Still, no one is able to leave, a major character dies in Season 3 and one of the most terrifying monsters to ever walk the doomed town is alive again. There’s a lot going in “From,” and we’ll certainly be seated to tune into Season 4. — RC

“Stranger Things: Tales From ’85.” (Netflix) “Stranger Things: Tales From ‘85” (Netflix) — April 23 “Stranger Things” might have wrapped up in 2025 but there are plenty of stories left to be told in Hawkins. “Stranger Things: Tales From ‘85” is an animated entry in the growing franchise that follows the kids from the mainline series as they fight to protect their town in the winter of 1985, before the events of the main show’s final season. If you need your “Stranger Things” fix in 2026, Netflix has you covered. Netflix is staying in the Duffer Brothers business where they can in 2026. — Jacob Bryant

Matthew Rhys in “Widow’s Bay” (Apple TV) “Widow’s Bay” (Apple TV) — April 29 “Widow’s Bay” has a lot going for it. The new Apple TV series from creator Katie Dippold (“The Heat,” “Parks and Recreation”) stars Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason,” “The Americans”) as the skeptical mayor who refuses to yield to the local superstitions of a New England town many believe to be cursed. Billed as a comedy horror series and directed by Hiro Murai (“Atlanta,” “Station Eleven”), “Widow’s Bay” has already emerged as one of the most intriguing new TV shows premiering this year. Rhys has built a strong TV resume over the past decade, and there is no reason to believe that “Widow’s Bay” will break the actor’s current hot streak. That, in addition to its mysterious premise and spooky, coastal American setting, provide more than enough reasons to dive right into “Widow’s Bay” when it premieres on April 29. — AW

Tatiana Maslany in “Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed” (Apple TV) “Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed” — May 20 It’s been a few years since we’ve had Tatiana Maslany on our screens in episodic format — somehow, She-Hulk hasn’t appeared or been mentioned even once in the MCU since her 2022 series – but blessedly, we get her back with “Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed” on Apple TV. And really, fans of Alison Hendrix from “Orphan Black” might perk up at this show, which sees Maslany as newly divorced mom Paula, who “falls down a dangerous rabbit hole of blackmail, murder and youth soccer.” Maslany stars alongside Jake Johnson, which promises plenty of laughs to boot. It is billed as a dark comedy, after all. — AO

Denis O’Hare, Alfre Woodard and Alfred Molina in “The Boroughs” (Netflix) “The Boroughs” (Netflix) — May 21 Produced by Ross and Matt Duffer, “The Boroughs,” from creators Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, has been described as “Stranger Things” in a retirement home. The official synopsis from Netflix states that the new series “takes place in a seemingly picturesque retirement community in the New Mexico desert, where a group of – you guessed it – unlikely heroes must band together to stop an otherworldly threat from stealing the one thing they don’t have: time.” If those admittedly vague plot details haven’t hooked you already, then the cast undoubtedly will. Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard, Denis O’Hare, Dee Wallace, Bill Pullman, Clarke Peters and Jena Malone lead the unstoppable cast for “The Boroughs,” which also includes Jane Kaczmarek, Carlos Miranda and Rafael Casal. Sounds like a spooky good time. — DT

Nicolas Cage in “Spider-Noir” (Prime Video) “Spider-Noir” (Prime Video/MGM+) — May 25 “Wherever I go, the wind follows. And the wind … smells like rain.” So said Nicolas Cage’s alternate-universe Spider-Man, known as Spider-Noir, in the Oscar-winning animated film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” Now, Cage is exploding out of the multiverse with his very own live-action series, inspired by the “Spider-Noir” comic books. The show, which marks Cage’s first foray into television, sees him playing Ben Reilly, a private detective in 1930s Manhattan who, yes, was bitten by a radioactive spider and gains special abilities. As he also said in “Spider-Verse,” “In my universe, it’s 1933, and I’m a private eye. I like to drink egg creams, and I like to fight Nazis. A lot.” The series also stars Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li, Jack Huston, Brendan Gleeson and Lukas Haas, and is executive produced by “Spider-Verse” alums Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal. All eight episodes will drop at once, in both “authentic black-and-white” and “true-hue, full color.” Considering what a deliberate throwback “Spider-Noir” is, we can’t imagine wanting to watch in color. But hey. Some people are sickos. The show premieres May 25 on MGM+ linear channels and May 27 on Prime Video. — DT