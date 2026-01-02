11 TV Shows Ending in 2026

As TV launches into action in 2026, there will be a number of series we’ll be saying goodbye to, including the CW’s “All American,” Starz’s “Outlander” and CBS’ “The Neighborhood,” all of which had impressive eight-season runs.

Luckily, a handful of shows ending this year already have spinoff series lined up for fans to enjoy, like “Outlander: Blood of My Blood,” “Crutch” and “The Boys” spinoff, “Gen V.”

Check out all the shows set to end in 2026 below. This list will be updated as new series endings are announced.

“All American” (The CW)

The long-running football-centric drama series will conclude its eight-season run when it returns in 2026.

“The Boys” (Prime Video)

The fifth and final season of “The Boys” is expected to hit Prime Video around June 2026, but luckily spinoff series “Gen V” is in position to keep the story going.

“Good Omens” (Prime Video)

Following sexual assault allegations made against showrunner Neil Gaiman, the the third and final season of “Good Omens” was reduced to one 90-minute episode starring Michael Sheen and David Tennant, who return as the angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley, respectively. Having begun production on the finale in 2025, we can likely expect the conclusion to drop in 2026.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” which continues to rank as the most-watched show in late night, will come to an end in May 2026. While CBS claimed the move was a “purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night,” the cancellation in July came just days after the late night host derided Paramount’s $16 million settlement with President Donald Trump as “big fat bribe” to ensure the Trump administration’s FCC approves Paramount’s merger with Skydance Media, which did eventually go through.

“The Neighborhood” (CBS)

The Cedric the Entertainer-led comedy series will come to a close with its final episodes in 2026 after an eight-season run, though the universe will live on in spinoff series “Crutch,” focused on Tracy Morgan’s Francois “Frank” Crutchfield.

“Outer Banks” (Netflix)

The Pogues will return for one final adventure before “Outer Banks” closes out its five-season run in 2026.

“Outlander” (Starz)

It’s time for fans to say goodbye to the time-traveling romance between Sam Heughan’s Jamie and Caitriona Balfe’s Claire when “Outlander” returns for its eighth and final season this March. Luckily, prequel series “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” will take the baton and continue the “Outlander” romance.

“Power Book IV: Force” (Starz)

The “Power” spinoff series will air its last episode in January 2026 after Starz announced in June 2024 that the series, which centers on Joseph Sikora’s Tommy Egan, is set to end with its third season.

“Ridiculousness” (MTV)

MTV will wrap up the beloved series hosted by Rob Dyrdek after 46 seasons, with the last season filmed airing through 2026.

“The Way Home” (Hallmark Channel)

The Andie MacDowell-led series will return for its fourth and final season in spring 2026.

“Yellowjackets” (Paramount+)

Paramount+ revealed in October 2025 that the writers’ room for “Yellowjackets” Season 4 was officially open, and that Season 4 would be the last installment for the series. With production kicking off sometime in 2026, there has not yet been a release date for Season 4 set.