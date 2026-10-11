7 Shows Like ‘Lanterns’ to Binge-Watch While You Wait for Season 2 

Do you miss “Lanterns“? Because I miss “Lanterns.”

The new show set in the DCU, following Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and Green Lantern trainee John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) as they investigate a Nebraska-set mystery, was a massive hit for DC and HBO, gaining critical acclaim and huge viewership. The series took some big swings with its adaptation of the sci-fi property while still fully understanding what makes these characters so special (at least, according to this Green Lantern fan).

But with no official word on a Season 2 and another year until we see John Stewart again, you might be looking for some new shows to scratch the “Lanterns” itch in the meantime.

Here are seven shows like “Lanterns” to binge-watch while you wait.

“Fargo” Season 5 (Credit: FX) “Fargo” In “Lanterns,” DC’s iconic space cops become Earthbound detectives, investigating a mystery set in rural Nebraska. If you found yourself more drawn into the investigation than the superheroics and sci-fi lore, consider checking out Noah Hawley’s “Fargo.” The series, spinning out of the Coen brothers’ masterful film of the same name, takes an anthological approach to telling a series of small-town crime stories. It’s a great and engaging watch, one that could satisfy the mystery itch “Lanterns” left you with. If you were more drawn to the superhero elements of the show, it would also be worth checking out Hawley’s work on “Legion.” In that show, Hawley approached the titular X-Men character from Marvel Comics in much the same way as “Lanterns” approaches its DC heroes, using his core components to tell a unique, complex story without being too burdened by lore.

“Friday Night Lights” (Credit: NBC) “Friday Night Lights” It would be weird to call Kyle Chandler a “revelation” in “Lanterns” given how long the actor has turned in exceptional work. But his performance as Hal Jordan is, if nothing else, a reminder that Chandler really is that good. If you want more of his infectious Hal Jordan energy in your life, Chandler’s turn as Coach Taylor might help. Who among us didn’t point at the screen when Kerry said Hal talks about John like “a favorite football team who’s always giving you hope”?

“The Leftovers” (HBO) “The Leftovers” Damon Lindelof has worked on some great television. “The Leftovers” is one of the best shows of all time. If you haven’t seen this series, adapting and expanding upon Tom Perrotta’s novel of the same name, I hesitate to say much more than the simple premise: One day, 2% of the world’s population disappears, and the survivors attempt to live with the loss. It’s a brilliant, moving and utterly bizarre show, one that forces viewers to “let the mystery be” and find the emotional truth beyond the grand mystery. TV doesn’t get much better than this. Read Next

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“Peacemaker” Season 2 (Credit: HBO Max) “Peacemaker” If you haven’t seen “Peacemaker,” you might want to catch up before John Stewart flies into “Man of Tomorrow.” Both “Lanterns” and its DCU TV predecessor will seemingly tie into James Gunn’s “Superman” sequel, with the second season of Gunn’s John Cena-led show establishing some key elements of this interconnected universe, including the supervillain prison planet known as Salvation and the spy organization Checkmate. “That was always pretty instrumental in the overarching story that I’m telling in the DCU,” Gunn said after the “Peacemaker” finale. “‘Lanterns’ is very connected to all that. You know, it may not seem like it at first, but it was all very connected.”

“The Penguin” (Credit: HBO Max) “The Penguin” “Lanterns” isn’t the first time the worlds of DC Comics and prestige TV intertwined. Two years earlier, Lauren LeFranc’s “The Penguin” followed a similar model, spinning Colin Farrell’s titular gangster off from “The Batman” and giving him his own gritty crime series more akin to “The Sopranos” than most comics featuring the criminal mastermind. The show was greatly rewarded for its efforts, picking up a whopping 24 Emmy nominations and nine wins, including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for Cristin Milioti. Of course, there’s at least one more mix of prestige TV and DC Comics out there if “Lanterns” has you wanting more.

“True Detective.” (Credit: HBO) “True Detective” I mean, is this one too obvious? “True Detective” was baked into the concept of “Lanterns,” with the show often cited as an inspiration for Hal and John’s Earthbound activities. Plus, showrunner/creator Chris Mundy worked on the fourth season of “True Detective,” titled “Night Country.” If you want more anthological investigations, “True Detective” is probably your best place to start.