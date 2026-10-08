‘Lanterns’ Finale Blasts Off With Record 10.5 Million Viewers Globally

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“Lanterns” wrapped up its first season to record-breaking ratings.

The season finale, which dropped on Sunday on HBO and HBO Max, brought in 10.5 million viewers globally and 7.2 million viewers in the U.S. across three days of crossplatform viewing, according to Nielsen and internal numbers from Warner Bros. Discovery.

The finale viewership marks an all-time high both globally and in the U.S., with global viewership rising 13% from the premiere audience of 9.3 million while the U.S. audience rose 9% from its premiere viewership of 6.6 million.

For comparison, the penultimate Episode 7 tallied 7 million viewers in the U.S. within its first three days of availability on HBO and HBO Max.

Overall, “Lanterns” is averaging 19.3 million viewers globally, cementing its spot among the top five HBO series launches in platform history.

Viewership for the series premiere has doubled its premiere first week as the series gains viewers throughout the show’s eight-episode run, with the first episode now approaching 30 million viewers.

“Lanterns” has not been renewed for Season 2, but the finale sets up for Aaron Pierre’s John Stewart to appear in the “Superman” sequel “Man of Tomorrow,” which will hit theaters in summer 2027.

Elsewhere on HBO, the HBO and Sky Original drama series “War” has brought more than 2 million viewers in the U.S., with its three-day viewership hitting 1.5 million. That’s comparable to the debut of “Love & Death,” which went on to score 4.8 million U.S. viewers across its season.

New episodes of “War” drop weekly on Thursdays on HBO and HBO Max.