MLB Enters Top Titles Audiences Are Most Excited About | Chart

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

No single entertainment option dominates for the week of Feb. 21-27, 2026, with interest spread across a mix of films, TV shows and sports.

On the film side, “Scream 7” leads overall at 3.74% of mentions, gaining week-over-week as it approached release last Friday. “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” (1.8%) and “Project Hail Mary” (1.61%) also trend upward, reflecting gradually building awareness ahead of their theatrical debuts on April 1 and March 20, respectively.

On the television side, “Bridgerton” ranks second overall at 3.18%, increasing from last week and suggesting renewed momentum as new episodes roll out. “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” (2.48%) continues to gain traction, highlighting strong excitement over the latest expansion of the Game of Thrones universe. “Stranger Things” (2.11%) remains in the Top 5 but softens slightly, while “The Pitt” (1.99%) posts a modest increase, reflecting continued audience excitement as the season unfolds. Long-running reality staple “Survivor” (1.74%) also returns to the Top 10 after its 50th season premiere on February 25.

Live events and sports remain part of the broader entertainment landscape, with MLB (1.49%) entering the Top 10 as the new season approaches at the end of this month.