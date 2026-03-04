Home > Commentary & Analysis > Data Analysis

MLB Enters Top Titles Audiences Are Most Excited About | Chart

ScreenShare: A data partnership between ScreenEngine/ASI & TheWrap

Screen Engine/ASI collects this data via open-ended responses to "What is the one upcoming entertainment release (movie, show, video game, etc.) that you are most interested in watching or playing in the next month or so?" The question is included in their syndicated TractionTM survey, which fields Saturday-Friday each week among over 1,000 media consumers aged 13-64 (Week of 2/21/26-2/27/26).

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

No single entertainment option dominates for the week of Feb. 21-27, 2026, with interest spread across a mix of films, TV shows and sports.

On the film side, “Scream 7” leads overall at 3.74% of mentions, gaining week-over-week as it approached release last Friday. “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” (1.8%) and “Project Hail Mary” (1.61%) also trend upward, reflecting gradually building awareness ahead of their theatrical debuts on April 1 and March 20, respectively. 

On the television side, “Bridgerton” ranks second overall at 3.18%, increasing from last week and suggesting renewed momentum as new episodes roll out. “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” (2.48%) continues to gain traction, highlighting strong excitement over the latest expansion of the Game of Thrones universe. “Stranger Things” (2.11%) remains in the Top 5 but softens slightly, while “The Pitt” (1.99%) posts a modest increase, reflecting continued audience excitement as the season unfolds. Long-running reality staple “Survivor” (1.74%) also returns to the Top 10 after its 50th season premiere on February 25.

Live events and sports remain part of the broader entertainment landscape, with MLB (1.49%) entering the Top 10 as the new season approaches at the end of this month. 

