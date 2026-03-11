Home > Commentary & Analysis > Data Analysis

‘Project Hail Mary’ Interest Surges Amid Early Buzz | Chart

ScreenShare: A data partnership between ScreenEngine/ASI & TheWrap

Screen Engine/ASI collects this data via open-ended responses to "What is the one upcoming entertainment release (movie, show, video game, etc.) that you are most interested in watching or playing in the next month or so?" The question is included in their syndicated TractionTM survey, which fields Saturday-Friday each week among over 1,000 media consumers aged 13-64 (Week of 2/28/26-3/6/26).

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

For the week of Feb. 28 – March 6, 2026,  “Scream 7” leads overall at 4.20% of mentions following its release on Feb. 27.

Other films in the Top 10 include “Project Hail Mary” (2.08%) and “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” (1.82%) also trending upward, reflecting gradually building excitement ahead of their theatrical debuts on March 20 and April 1, respectively. “Project Hail Mary” made a big leap to No. 3 from No. 9 last week thanks to early buzz, and will likely keep moving up amid positive reviews that came out this week. It has a 95% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Two additional films enter the Top 10 this week: “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu” (1.53%) and “Hoppers” (1.46%), which released last weekend. The latest in the Star Wars film franchise dropped a new trailer on Feb. 17, three months ahead of its theatrical release. 

On the television side, “Bridgerton” ranks second overall at 3.63%, increasing from last week and suggesting continued momentum following the Feb. 26 release of additional new episodes. “Stranger Things” (2.03%) remains among the most anticipated titles but softens slightly week-over-week, while “The Pitt” (1.95%) also dips modestly while remaining within the Top 5. Long-running reality staple “Survivor” (1.64%) remains in the Top 10 following the premiere of its 50th season in late February.

Sports remain part of the broader entertainment landscape, with NBA Basketball (1.30%) entering the Top 10 as the league moves deeper into the season and playoff positioning begins to take shape.

