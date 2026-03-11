‘Project Hail Mary’ Interest Surges Amid Early Buzz | Chart

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

For the week of Feb. 28 – March 6, 2026, “Scream 7” leads overall at 4.20% of mentions following its release on Feb. 27.

Other films in the Top 10 include “Project Hail Mary” (2.08%) and “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” (1.82%) also trending upward, reflecting gradually building excitement ahead of their theatrical debuts on March 20 and April 1, respectively. “Project Hail Mary” made a big leap to No. 3 from No. 9 last week thanks to early buzz, and will likely keep moving up amid positive reviews that came out this week. It has a 95% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Two additional films enter the Top 10 this week: “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu” (1.53%) and “Hoppers” (1.46%), which released last weekend. The latest in the Star Wars film franchise dropped a new trailer on Feb. 17, three months ahead of its theatrical release.

On the television side, “Bridgerton” ranks second overall at 3.63%, increasing from last week and suggesting continued momentum following the Feb. 26 release of additional new episodes. “Stranger Things” (2.03%) remains among the most anticipated titles but softens slightly week-over-week, while “The Pitt” (1.95%) also dips modestly while remaining within the Top 5. Long-running reality staple “Survivor” (1.64%) remains in the Top 10 following the premiere of its 50th season in late February.

Sports remain part of the broader entertainment landscape, with NBA Basketball (1.30%) entering the Top 10 as the league moves deeper into the season and playoff positioning begins to take shape.