‘The Pitt’ and ‘DTF St. Louis’ Make a Double Shot of HBO Max at Top of Streaming Chart

HBO Max is no stranger to the top of the Samba TV weekly Wrap Report streaming chart. Quite often, Max’s chart toppers come from some existing intellectual property, be they fantasy novels (“House of the Dragon,” “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”), comics (“The Penguin”) or video games (“The Last of Us”).

While HBO Max has scored with original programming before, like “The White Lotus,” it’s still refreshing to see three titles not rooted in existing IP on the chart this week – including two at the very top.

The biggest drama on TV right now, “The Pitt,” is the most-watched streaming program of the week for the third consecutive week. In second place is “DTF St. Louis,” the dark comedy starring Jason Bateman, David Harbour, and Linda Cardellini. The show has been a slow riser since its debut and has now hit a new chart peak. Will it build enough viewership to oust “The Pitt?”

Further down the chart we find that third HBO Max original, “Rooster,” which slides a bit this week, down one spot to seventh.

“The Pitt” tops Samba TV’s Wrap Report

The Wrap Report provides an exclusive first look at the most watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households, balanced to the U.S. Census.

This week’s chart is light on Netflix content, but the big streamer still manages to come in third with “Anaconda.” The Jack Black and Paul Rudd meta comedy hit theatres back on Christmas Day and has built some buzz since landing on Netflix.

“Crime 101,” on Prime Video, lands in fourth this week by bringing some big names to the small screen. Despite an epic cast that includes Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Barry Keoghan and Halle Berry, among others, the film was a box office bomb earlier this year. Clearly, the crime flick has found a new audience since landing on streaming.

In fifth place is “Paradise,” the Hulu post-apocalyptic thriller series. Now in its second season, the show is gaining some steam, similar to what we saw with “The Pitt.” It’s up two spots from last week.

“The Madison” falls to sixth after a strong debut in second place last week. Perhaps audiences only have room for one Taylor Sheridan drama in their lives right now.

In eighth, “Dark Winds” holds on for the second straight week, keeping AMC+ on the chart.

Two very different Netflix series close out the streaming chart this week. The sports documentary series “Untold” lands in ninth, with a new season looking at chess cheat scandals, an alleged shooting, and the early 2000s Portland Trail Blazers.

Closing out the chart is “Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen,” a horror series where a soon-to-be-married couple must deal with family drama, death, curses and other horrors.

“American Idol” is the most-watched linear program of the week

Over on linear, “American Idol” takes back the top spot after facing one of its toughest challenges yet: the bible. That’s right, with Easter weekend comes the annual airing of Cecil B. DeMille’s 1956 epic “The Ten Commandments.” After 70 years, the film still attracts a crowd, placing it second on this week’s chart.

“Marshals,” CBS’s current Sunday night offering from the previously mentioned Sheridan, slides to third this week.

“Chicago Med” is fourth this week, while its sister show “Chicago Fire” comes in seventh. In between we have “Tracker” and “Survivor,” both on CBS.

Last, but never least, we have three airings of “Wheel of Fortune” closing out the chart.