‘The Pitt’ Wins Streaming Chart for 2nd Straight Week as Finale Looms | Chart

HBO Max is known for its prestige programming, so it’s never a surprise when the streamer places a program at the top of the streaming chart. While most of HBO Max’s most-beloved shows arrive in that coveted Sunday night slot, this week’s chart topper blazes its own trail.

“The Pitt,” the emergency room drama and awards darling, tops the Samba TV weekly Wrap Report streaming chart this week. This is the second straight week that “The Pitt” has been the most-watched streaming program, based on household reach.

All of that is coming from a Thursday night timeslot, very similar to the beloved “ER” franchise that gave actor Noah Wyle his big break. With three episodes to go, can “The Pitt” stay at the top of the chart until the end of its shift? It will have tough competition from inside its own house, as “Euphoria” returns to HBO Max just days before “The Pitt’s” season finale.

The Wrap Report provides an exclusive first look at the most watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households, balanced to the U.S. Census.

In second place this week is “The Madison,” the latest Paramount+ western created by Taylor Sheridan. If you’re feeling a sense of deja vu, don’t worry. Sheridan’s other new western, “Marshals,” airs on CBS and tops this week’s linear chart.

Next is “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette” on Hulu. The series debuted back on Valentine’s Day but has steadily gained traction, rising up to third this week.

Speaking of HBO Max Sunday nights, the streamer’s current Sunday series both make the chart this week as well. “DTF St. Louis,” the black comedy starring Jason Bateman, is fourth. “Rooster,” another comedy, this one starring Steve Carrell, is sixth this week.

Sandwiched in between is “Anaconda” on Netflix. The Paul Rudd and Jack Black meta comedy is based around two friends attempting to reboot the 1997 film of the same name. Things go from bad to worse as they travel to the Amazon to shoot their version.

“Paradise,” on Hulu, continues its strong second season by returning to the Top 10 this week, landing at seven.

We have an AMC+ appearance at eight with “Dark Winds,” as the psychological thriller series nears the end of its fourth season.

Netflix owns the final two entries this week. “Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man,” finds Cillian Murphy returning to the historical crime drama four years after the original series went off the air. Closing us out in tenth is “Virgin River,” the popular Netflix drama that is now seven seasons in.

The aforementioned “Marshals” is first on the linear chart this week, followed by “Tracker,” also on CBS.

“American Idol” cracks the top three this week for ABC. Meanwhile, “Watson” from CBS makes an appearance on the chart, rising all the way up to fourth in the midst of its second season. “NCIS” gives CBS four scripted series on the chart this week, landing in seventh.

The “Survivor” revival chugs along, with the reality program in ninth this week. “Wheel of Fortune” spins its way into three spots this week, while “America’s Funniest Home Videos” closes us out in tenth.