‘The Pitt’ Season 3 Cast Shakeup: Supriya Ganesh Exits, Ayesha Harris Upped to Series Regular

“The Pitt” star Supriya Ganesh will exit ahead of the third season of the medical drama as Ayesha Harris gets elevated to a series regular.

Ganesh, who has played senior resident Dr. Samira Mohan for the first two installments of “The Pitt,” will depart the show after Season 2, following the conclusion of the character’s residency.

The decision for Ganesh’s exit is story-based, per an individual with knowledge of the move, with “The Pitt” mirroring the revolving door of doctors, nurses and students within a teaching hospital.

“People are going to continue to leave and and that’s part of what makes it, for the audience, real,” John Wells previously told TheWrap. “As we go forward, these shifts are going to change in ways in which we do them.”

Ganesh has known that Dr. Mohan’s future at the ER was “kind of up in the air” during Season 2, telling TheWrap in an interview that “she’s really at such a fork in the road, and she doesn’t really know where she’s gonna go, and she’s an R4 — a lot of people rotate out at the end of their R4 years.”

Ganesh’s exit follows that of Tracy Ifeachor’s Dr. Collins, who departed “The Pitt” ahead of the second installment. As Ganesh exits, viewers can anticipate seeing more of Harris, who plays senior night shift resident Dr. Parker Ellis.

Beyond “The Pitt,” Harris can be seen in Amazon’s limited series “Daisy Jones and the Six,” opposite Riley Keough, Sam Claflin and Suki Waterhouse, as well as “Glamorous,” “This Is Us,” “L Word: Generation Q,” “Abbott Elementary” and “Good Girls.” Harris can also be seen in the Samuel Goldwyn Films anthology “Tell It Like a Woman” and “Code 3.”

Harris is repped byInnovative Artists, MRK MGMT and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.