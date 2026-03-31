‘The Pitt’ Season 2 Finale to Screen Early for Healthcare Workers at Alamo Drafthouse

“The Pitt” Season 2 finale will screen for free for healthcare workers at Alamo Drafthouse locations nationwide.

Warner Bros. and HBO Max have partnered with Alamo Drafthouse for advance screenings, which will take place on Monday, April 13 (three days before the Season 2 finale airs to the public).

“To honor the dedication and impact of healthcare professionals across the country, ‘The Pitt’, along with HBO Max and Warner Bros. Television are partnering with Alamo Drafthouse Cinema to host a nationwide series of free advance fan screenings for the Season 2 finale of the Emmy-winning Max Original series,” HBO Max announced. “The screening program invites healthcare workers to come together for special communal viewing experiences celebrating their steadfast dedication to their communities.”

HBO Max noted that the screening series is open to “any and all healthcare professionals, active or retired.” Though tickets are entirely free, they encouraged healthcare workers to reserve their seats ahead of time by purchasing $10 vouchers that can be reserved for concessions on the night of the screening. Those in attendance will also receive special “The Pitt” giveaways.

The special screenings will be hosted at a select number of Alamo Drafthouse locations nationwide. Participating locations include New York City (Brooklyn), Boston (Seaport), Raleigh, NC, Naples, FL, Dallas (Cedars), Austin (Mueller), Denver (Westminster), San Francisco (Mountain View), Twin Cities (Woodbury) and Los Angeles (DTLA). Tickets are now available on Alamo Drafthouse’s website.

The Alamo Drafthouse fan event takes place one night after a panel discussion and preview screening for “The Pitt” at PaleyFest LA 2026. R. Scott Gemmill, Noah Wyle, Katherine LaNasa, Supriya Ganesh, Taylor Dearden, Sepideh Moafi and Shawn Hatosy will take part in the panel discussion, moderated by The Ringer podcaster Joanna Robinson.

“The Pitt” Season 2 finale, titled “9:00 P.M.,” will air on HBO Max on Thursday, April 16.