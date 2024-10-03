‘Community’ Movie Script Is ‘Very Irreverent’ and ‘Silly,’ Yvette Nicole Brown Says as She Vows ‘It’s Going to Happen’ | Video

It’s been two years since it was revealed that real conversations about a “Community” movie were underway, with various updates sprinkled every few months. But, series star Yvette Nicole Brown says that at this point, everyone is the cast has “read an entire, full script” — and they’re very excited about it.

That said, Brown stipulates that the script that the actors have seen likely isn’t the final draft that will make it to the screen. Nonetheless, she vows that this movie is on the road and will happen.

“I think it’s being reworked, but we all have read an entire, full script. So a script exists. I heard that we have the big credit in LA that gives you money to make the film. So we’re definitely going to be doing it in LA,” she told TheWrap on Wednesday, while discussing her elimination from “The Masked Singer,” which her “Community” costar Ken Jeong is a panelist on.

“It’s just now trying to get all these puzzle pieces together of everybody’s schedule. We were scheduled to do it, and then the strike happened,” Brown explained of the delays. “And now it’s like trying to figure out when is so-and-so done with their show? When is so-and-so done with their movie? When is so-and-so off tour? It’s all of those things that we’re trying to now get together, but it’s going to happen. We are going to do the movie, and we’re all on board to do it.”

In August, it was confirmed that Brown would be returning alongside her costars for the film, after she was not part of the initial announcement. Brown notes that, due to her late addition, writers Dan Harmon and Andrew Guest can adjust the script to include Shirley.

The actress is tight-lipped on the story itself, but she did tease the vibe of what she read.

“It’s ‘Community’ script. It’s really funny, it’s very irreverent, it’s silly,” she said. “A lot of it’s probably going to change. You know, Dan Harmon is always — Dan Harmon and Andrew Guess are our writers, and they’re always thinking and moving and incorporating things.”

“And so, for a minute, I wasn’t confirmed, so they have to now change some things, because I am confirmed, and they can now change some things for for Shirley’s character as well,” she continued. “So it’s going to be really, it’s going to be a good time.”

“Community” is now streaming on Peacock.