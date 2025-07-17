Conan O’Brien Recalls the Unscripted Moment When He Pulled a Condom Out of Trump’s Pocket: ‘He Was Mad’ | Video

During a new podcast interview with Marc Maron, Conan O’Brien remembered the time he pulled a condom out of President Donald Trump‘s pocket on air.

Maron brought up the infamous moment during a bonus Wednesday episode of “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.” “I remember one time I was on your show and I was the second guest after Trump,” Maron recalled of his 1997 appearance on “Late Night With Conan O’Brien.” “I took a shot at him when he went out because it was an appearance where, for some reason, he was playing with a condom.”

O’Brien quickly cut in.”What happened was he was sitting next to me and we were talking and he’s promoting ‘The Apprentice,’ I think,” O’Brien explained. “I remember saying to him, ‘So, you’re a billionaire. How much money do you carry on you at any one time?’ And he went, ‘I don’t know. I don’t know.’ [I said] ‘Come on. How much money do you have in your pocket right now?’”

“I reached over into his blazer pocket and felt something and he put his hand over my hand really quickly like, ‘Don’t pull that out,’” O’Brien continued. “We had a quick tug of war and I pulled it out and it was a condom and he said, ‘Safe sex everybody.’”

Watch O’Brien’s interview with Maron below:

According to O’Brien, Trump was not happy about the interaction. “It was a real moment,” the longtime late night host confirmed. “And he was mad. He was like, ‘I’m not f—king coming on this show again. Goddamn!’ He told my producer, ‘You don’t reach into a guy’s pocket,’ and stuff like that. But then, you know, literally cut to three months later, ‘Ladies and gentlemen: Donald Trump!’”

For his part, Maron not only remembered the interview but also the joke he made afterward. “I remember I came out and I said, ‘Why is Donald Trump carrying his own condoms? Don’t prostitutes usually have them with them?’” the “Stick” star recounted. “Then I said, ‘I’ll probably end up dead in the East River.’” In response, O’Brien joked, “Still could actually.”

“Yeah, I brought it back up and [Trump will] be like, ‘Oh, yeah. I remember that,’” Maron agreed. Laughing, O’Brien asked, “Why are we rekindling this now? We’ll be shot by snipers.”

You can watch Maron’s full appearance on “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” in the video above.