Conan O’Brien is once again going international. The late night legend-turned-podcast host is hitting the road to hang out with fans in his upcoming Max travel show ‘Conan O’Brien Must Go,’ Warner Bros. Discovery announced Wednesday.

In a sizzle reel for the upcoming four-episode series, O’Brien can be seen knocking on doors of surprised fans from around the world whom he’s spoken to on his podcast, “Conan O’Brien Needs a Fan.”

“My fans around the globe never asked me to visit them, so I did,” O’Brien said in a press release Wednesday.

O’Brien will be heading to Norway, Thailand and other yet-to-be-revealed locations. The show, which is still in production, has yet to set a release date.

“Conan is a national treasure…at least that’s what he keeps telling me,” Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President of Programming at HBO said in a programming note. “It’s been an absolute dream to work with him, Jeff, and the whole Conaco team. They’re everything you’d hope for – insanely smart, ridiculously funny, and nicer than they’d probably want to admit.”

O’Brien, who ended his run on late-night TV nearly two years ago, has kept his fanbase alive and thriving with his popular Team Coco podcast network, led by his flagship show “Conan O’brien Needs a Friend,” which can regularly be found near the top of the podcast charts. “Conan O’Brien Needs a Fan,” a segment within the podcast, serves as the basis for the upcoming Max series.

This isn’t the first time O’Brien has hosted a travel show. From 2015 to 2019, “Conan Without Borders” aired as a series of specials on his TBS late-night show, “Conan.” The series followed O’Brien on journeys outside the U.S. as he met with locals and experienced other cultures. The series’ production was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and never resumed before his run on “Conan” ended.