Conan O’Brien is getting into free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) as he launches a partnership that will bring clips of his Emmy Award-winning show “Conan” to Samsung TV Plus.

The channel, dubbed Conan O’Brien TV, will offer free 30-minute compilations of clips featuring highlights of the TBS late night program, including sketch comedy and celebrity guest appearances. For the initial launch, Conan O’Brien TV will have about 100 hours of programming, with more content to follow in the coming months.

The clips will include interviews with celebrities including John Hamm, Ryan Reynolds, Tom Hanks, Tom Cruise, Kevin Hart, Will Ferrell, Lisa Kudrow, Gal Godot, Kate McKinnon, Martin Short, Martha Stewart, Jack McBrayer, Mindy Kaling, Jack Black and Justin Bieber and sketches like Triumph the Insult Dog and Clueless Gamer. It will also feature appearances from “Conan” regulars such as Andy Richter, Jordan Schlansky and Sona Movsesian.

“We are thrilled to expand the reach of the show in partnership with one of the best brands in the world,” executive producer Jeff Ross said in a statement. “Samsung TV Plus is the ideal home for Conan’s first FAST channel, given the scale and credibility of the service within the FAST sector. It allows us to instantly share some of the best moments of the show with our loyal fans and to reach new ones.”

The Conan O’Brien TV channel joins the nearly 2,000 free channels in the Samsung TV Plus lineup available globally in 24 countries. In the U.S., Samsung TV Plus offers more than 250 live channels available on Samsung Smart TVs and Samsung Galaxy smartphones, with programming ranging from news, sports, entertainment to comedy, reality, movies and lifestyle.

“We are in a golden era of content creation and Samsung TV Plus is fiercely committed to staying at the cutting edge of the premium programming that consumers want,” Samsung TV Plus general manager Salek Brodsky added. “Samsung is proud to launch Conan’s first FAST channel and bring his signature brand of comedy to millions of Samsung TV Plus users. We greatly value our collaboration with such innovative and creative partners and look forward to continuing our efforts to deliver laughs, fun and entertainment to audiences at home and on-the-go.”

The partnership was announced during the consumer electronics giant’s 2023 NewFronts presentation Tuesday in New York City.