Miramax has handed worldwide distribution rights for “Confess, Fletch” starring Jon Hamm to Paramount Global Content. The film will simultaneously receive a limited release in theaters and debut on PVOD Sept. 16 before premiering on Showtime Oct. 28.

Directed by Greg Mottola (“Superbad,” “Adventureland”) from a script by Zev Borow (“Lethal Weapon”), the comedy-noir is an updated take on the “Fletch” character based on Gregory Mcdonald’s 1970 mystery novels. Hamm produced and stars as the title character, Irwin M. Fletcher, an investigative reporter and former Marine.

While Chevy Chase first brought him to life in the 1985 screwball comedy and its 1989 sequel “Fletch Lives,” the reboot is inspired by the second novel in the series, and promises to take on a slightly darker tone. It finds Fletch caught up in multiple murders, for one of which he is the prime suspect. He’s also saddled with recovering his fiancée’s stolen art collection, inherited from her long-lost father.

Joining Hamm onscreen is fellow “Mad Men” alum John Slattery, as well as Marcia Gay Harden, Kyle MacLachlan, Annie Mumolo, Lorenza Izzo, Ayden Mayeri, and Roy Wood Jr. Bill Block and Connie Tavel also produced. Mottola, David List and Mark Kamine served as executive producers.

Mottola announced that production began June 28, 2021 and wrapped Aug. 29.

Deadline first reported the news.