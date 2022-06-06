‘Fargo’ Season 5 Taps Jon Hamm, Juno Temple and Jennifer Jason Leigh to Star

“Fargo” creator and showrunner Noah Hawley has found his leads for the fifth season of FX’s anthology crime drama in Jon Hamm, Juno Temple and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

There was some speculation as to whether or not “Fargo” would return for more following 2020’s fourth season. But FX officially announced a fifth season back in February, revealing that it will take place in 2019 and will ask the question of when is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?

Specific character details are few and far between at this point, but it is known that Temple will play a character named Dot, Hamm will play Roy, and Leigh will portray Lorraine.

Temple most recently starred in Paramount+’s “The Offer” and is best known for her role in Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso.” Hamm’s definitive role was as Don Draper in AMC’s award-winning “Mad Men” and he most recently co-starred in the box office hit “Top Gun: Maverick.” Leigh has appeared in a handful of high-profile shows and movies in recent years, including an Oscar-nominated turn in 2016’s “The Hateful Eight,” Amazon Prime Video’s “Hunters,” and Apple TV+’s “Lisey’s Story.

Hawley and his production company 26 Keys, lead the creative team of the latest all-new installment of the series. Warren Littlefield (“The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The Old Man,” “Dopesick”), and his production company The Littlefield Company, also serves as executive producer along with Joel and Ethan Coen, Steve Stark (“Vikings: Valhalla,” “Wednesday,” “The Consultant”) of Toluca Pictures, Kim Todd (“The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Brave New World”), and Vincent Landay (“Being John Malkovich,” “Adaptation,” “Her”).

“Fargo” is produced by MGM Television and FX Productions, with MGM Television serving as the lead studio and MGM distributing the series internationally.