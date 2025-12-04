Connie Chung Slams Bari Weiss, Says CBS News Has Crashed ‘Into Crumbles’ Under ‘Greedy Owners’ | Video

Connie Chung slammed CBS executives, including Bari Weiss and David Ellison, calling their “greedy” leadership responsible for the network’s decline.

The former CBS News anchor said the network’s uncertain future “distresses [her] terribly” on Thursday’s episode of the “Pablo Torre Finds Out” podcast. She added she no longer watches the network: “I can’t.”

“The paradigm has completely changed in news, and we have so much opinion,” she said. “The truth doesn’t have value anymore.”

As a consumer herself, Chung said it is hard to find “good old-fashioned facts.”

“It distresses me so terribly,” she said. “CBS is a whole different organization that I had worked for. CBS has now been taken over, thanks to greedy owners, Shari Redstone, partnering with David Ellison.”

“Their greed has caused the venerable CBS to actually disassemble, to crash into crumbles,” she added.

When it came to CBS News’ new Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss, Chung did not even have the words to describe her or her potential impact.

“They’ve hired this [she laughs] I don’t know what to call Bari Weiss. I just don’t know,” she said before Maury Povich argued that it is yet to be known how her leadership will affect the brand.

“We’ll see,” he said.

“It’s not a big we’ll see,” Chung fired back. “As if she could possibly restore…” Povich then cut her off again and said, “She was there the other day when Trump goes on ’60 Minutes.’ I thought it was a decent interview. It was okay.”

Torres then pivoted to his main concern which comes from the network not addressing the fact that their new ownership bowed to the president in order to finalize a merger between Skydance and Paramount Global.

“I find it very difficult to watch the administration of CBS News wear the costume of CBS News,” he said. “Getting to cosplay, to pretend that nothing is different even though the very premise of their acquisition of the network was in fact at the discretion and blessing of the president.”

Chung reflected on her own days at the network under the leadership of William Paley. She said that he made a point to ensure that the news division was autonomous.

“Now we have a complete dismantling of that kind of social responsibility,” she said. “We are watch dogs. It’s our jobs to report information that’s not fed to us.”

You can watch the “Pablo Torre Finds Out” segment in the clip below.