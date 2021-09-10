Conservative Outlet Daily Wire Vows to Defy Biden Vaccine Order

Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro and CEO Jeremy Boreing have announced the conservative outlet will defy President Joe Biden’s Thursday vaccine mandate for companies with more than 100 employees.

“I just got off the phone with our lawyers and I just want to reiterate something that I already said today on Twitter: No,” said Boreing in a video posted to Twitter Thursday night. “The Daily Wire does have more than 100 employees but we won’t be enforcing Joe Biden’s unconstitutional and tyrannical vaccine mandate. That’s it. We’ll use every tool at our disposal, including legal action, to resist.”

He said over 80,000 private sector workers will be impacted and companies will face fines, so “most companies will probably just do it; they don’t have any choice.” He added his company will not, then said he’s pro-vaccine, believes the COVID-19 vaccines are effective and the speed at which they rolled out was “maybe Trump’s greatest achievement as president.”

Still, he said, he’s “not a dictator” and would never agree with a mandate.

Shapiro appeared on Fox News Friday morning and doubled down on the company’s stance, telling “Fox & Friends,” “We’re going to use every method and resource at our disposal to defy the president’s unconstitutional order.”

Biden announced new vaccination mandates Thursday for companies with more than 100 employees, which will require workers to be vaccinated or get tested weekly.

Biden will require all government employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 — with no option to test weekly or otherwise as a means to opt out — and will direct the Department of Labor to mandate that all employers with more than 100 employees require vaccination.

The president, saying “Let me blunt,” discussed the new rules at a Thursday news conference, declaring that he was “taking on” elected officials of states that were “undermining” local health orders. Biden had earlier tweeted the directive.