Rapper Coolio’s family and manager revealed his cause of death Thursday.

His rep Jarel (Jarez) Posey confirmed to Variety that Coolio died due to fentanyl.

The family also disclosed news from the coroner that traces of methamphetamines and heroin were also found in his system. His asthma and cigarette use also played a role in the rapper’s death.

Coolio died on Sept. 28, 2022 at age 59. Posey confirmed the news, sharing that the rapper was visiting a friend when, and the friend later found Coolio laying on the bathroom floor after he took a longer bathroom break than usual.

TMZ first reported the cause of the rapper’s death, as well as news of his death, which was at first thought to be cardiac arrest.

“We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away this afternoon. He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly,” Sheila Finegan, his manager at Trinity Artists International, said in a statement to Variety. “Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music and to everyone who has been reaching out regarding his passing. Please have Coolio’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.”

The rapper, whose real name is Artis Leon Ivey Jr., became most well known for “Gangster’s Paradise,” a hit song on the soundtrack of “Dangerous Minds” (1995) starring Michelle Pfeiffer. He began his career in the 80’s, but the rise of the hit song to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart boosted his popularity. “Gangsta’s Paradise” received Grammy nominations for Record of the Year and Best Rap Solo Performance, which it won in 1996.

Though Weird Al Yankovich parodied the song, titling it “Amish Paradise,” Coolio said he never granted Weird Al the permission to do that.

Other hits for Coolio included “Fantastic Voyage,” “1,2,3,4 (Sumpin’ New)” and “It’s All the Way Down.”

The rapper also recorded the opening sequence song “Aw, Here It Goes!” for Nickelodeon’s series “Kenan & Kel,” in which he appeared.

After moving from Pennsylvania to Compton, Calif., the rapper joined hip hop group the Maad Circle in 1991. His debut album “It Takes a Thief” came from Tommy Boy Records.

Coolio is survived by seven children: Brandi, Jackie, Melan, Christopher, Artis III, Darius and Artisha.