‘Corsage’ With Vicky Krieps Acquired by IFC Films Out of Cannes

IFC Films has acquired the North American rights to “Corsage,” a costume drama starring “Phantom Thread” actress Vicky Krieps, that premiered at Cannes in the Un Certain Regard competition this week, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap.

Marie Kreutzer directed the film that is a story about the Empress Elisabeth of Austria known by the name “Sissi” from the 19th century. The film has earned rave reviews out of Cannes and is arguably one of the best reviewed films of the festival thus far.

In TheWrap’s review, Nicholas Barber wrote that “Corsage” stylistically resembles the dreamy Kristen Stewart film “Spencer.”

“Whenever the film seems to be settling into an atmospheric but conventionally good-looking period piece, Kreutzer throws in an amusing and jarring reminder of the modern world, as if Elisabeth were breaking out of her allotted role by time-traveling, momentarily, to the present day,” Barber wrote.

“Corsage” follows Elisabeth around her 40th birthday at a time when her role in the empire is slowly becoming more performative and has to fight to maintain her public image by lacing her corset ever tighter and tighter.

No release plans have been set for the film.

IFC Films also previously acquired another film playing in the main competition, “R.M.N.” from Romanian director Cristian Mungiu.

“Corsage” was produced by A Film AG production, in co-production with Samsa Film, Komplizen Film, Kazak Productions, ORF Film/Fernseh-Abkommen, ZDF/ARTE, ARTE France Cinéma.

MK2 handled international sales rights on the film.

Variety first reported the news.