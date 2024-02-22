‘Barbie,’ ‘Poor Things,’ ‘Saltburn’ Win Costume Designers Guild Awards

“Barbie,” “Poor Things” and “Saltburn” have won the feature-film awards from the Costume Designers Guild, which gave out its 26th annual CDG Awards on Wednesday evening in Los Angeles.

“Barbie” won in the Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film category, “Poor Things” in the Period Film category and “Saltburn” in the Contemporary Film category. The CDGA’s sci-fi and period categories almost invariably produce the Oscar winners in the Best Costume Design category.

“Barbie” and “Poor Things” are considered this year’s frontrunners for the costume-design Oscar, where they are nominated along with “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Napoleon” and “Oppenheimer.”

In the television categories, winners included “Ahsoka,” “Beef,” “The Great,” “Rebel Moon” and “A Black Lady Sketch Show.”

The show took place at NeueHouse in Hollywood and was hosted by Wendi McLendon-Covey. Honorary awards went to Annette Bening (Spotlight Award), Billie Eilish (Vanguard Spotlight Award) and costume designer Francine Jamison-Tanchuck (Career Achievement Award).

The winners:

Excellence in Contemporary Film: “Saltburn,” Sophie Canale

Excellence in Period Film: “Poor Things,” Holly Waddington

Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film: “Barbie,” Jacqueline Durran

Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television: “Ahsoka: Part Eight: The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord,” Shawna Trpcic, Elissa Alcala

Excellence in Contemporary Television: “Beef”: “The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain,” Helen Huang, Austin Wittick, YJ Hwang

Excellence in Period Television: “The Great”: “Choose Your Weapon,” Sharon Long

Excellence in Costume Illustration: “Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire,” Jason Pastrana

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television: “A Black Lady Sketch Show”: “Peek-A-Boob, Your Titty’s Out,” Michelle Page Collins, Wyandon Lubom

Excellence in Short Form Design: Madonna X Vanity Fair – “The Enlightenment” (Short Film), B. Åkerlund