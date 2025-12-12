‘One Battle After Another,’ ‘Frankenstein,’ ‘Wicked: For Good’ Earn Nominations From Costume Designers Guild

Priestly vestments, witches’ gowns, a stoner’s bathrobe and a hulking undead creature’s fur coat are among the garments that have helped designers earn nominations from the Costume Designers Guild, which announced the nominees for its 28th annual CDGA Awards on Friday.

The vestments of “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery” and the bathrobe from “One Battle After Another” will be competing in the Excellence in Contemporary Film category against “Bugonia,” “F1” and “Weapons,” while the “Frankenstein” coat is going up against work from “Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale,” “Hamnet,” “Hedda” and “Sinners” in the Excellence in Period Film category. The witchy attire of “Wicked: For Good,” meanwhile, will face off against “Avatar: Fire and Ash,” “How to Train Your Dragon,” “Thunderbolts*” and “Tron: Ares” in Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film.

The nominations include most of the films that rank highly in Oscar predictions, with perhaps the notable exceptions of “The Kiss of the Spider Woman,” “The Testament of Ann Lee” and “Marty Supreme.”

Over the last decade-plus, the Costume Designers Guild has typically nominated three or four of the films that have gone on to receive Oscar nominations for Best Costume Design, though the CDG’s record has been even better than that since 2020. The Oscar nominees almost always come from the guild’s period and fantasy categories. Last year, two of the Oscar costume nominees had been nominated in the period film category, one in contemporary film and one in sci-fi/fantasy film. The fifth nominee, “A Complete Unknown,” had not been nominated by the CDG.

In the television categories, nominees include “Emily in Paris,” “The Righteous Gemstones,” “The Studio,” “Palm Royale,” “The Gilded Age,” “Andor,” “Black Mirror,” “The Traitors” and the “Saturday Night Live” 50th anniversary special.

Overall, Colleen Atwood led all costume designers with three separate nominations: one for “One Battle After Another,” one for the TV series “Wednesday” (with Mark Sutherland) and one for the Lady Gaga video “The Dead Dance.”

Designers receiving two nominations include Alix Friedberg (“Tron: Ares” and “Palm Royale”), Lindsay Pugh (“Hedda” and “How to Train Your Dragon”) and Steven Norman Lee (“Dancing With the Stars” and “The Masked Singer,” which make him the only nominee to be competing against himself).

The Costume Designers Guild is the first of the Hollywood guilds and professional organizations to announce its nominations, and one of only a few that will do so before the New Year.

Final voting begins on Jan. 14, 2026 and winners will be announced at a ceremony at the Ebell theater in Los Angeles on Feb. 12.

Here is the complete list of nominees:

Excellence in Contemporary Film

“Bugonia” – Jennifer Johnson, CDG

“F1 The Movie” – Julian Day, CDG

“One Battle After Another” – Colleen Atwood, CDG

“Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery” – Jenny Eagan, CDG

“Weapons” – Trish Summerville, CDG

Excellence in Period Film

“Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale” – Anna Mary Scott Robbins

“Frankenstein” – Kate Hawley, CDG

“Hamnet” – Malgosia Turzanska, CDG

“Hedda” – Lindsay Pugh

“Sinners” – Ruth E. Carter, CDG

Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film

“Avatar: Fire and Ash” – Deborah L. Scott, CDG

“How To Train Your Dragon” – Lindsay Pugh

“Thunderbolts*” – Sanja Milkovic Hays, CDG

“TRON: Ares” – Christine Bieselin Clark, CDG and Alix Friedberg, CDG

“Wicked: For Good” – Paul Tazewell, CDG

Excellence in Contemporary Television

“Emily in Paris – Veni, Vidi, Venezia” – Marylin Fitoussi

“Hacks – Heaven” – Kathleen Felix-Hager, CDG

“The Righteous Gemstones – You Hurled Me Into the Depths, Into the Very Heart of the Seas” – Christina Flannery, CDG

“The Studio – CinemaCon” – Kameron Lennox, CDG

“Wednesday – Woe Me The Money” – Colleen Atwood, CDG and Mark Sutherland

Excellence in Period Television

“1923 – A Dream and a Memory” – Janie Bryant, CDG and Gaby Acosta, CDG

“Chief of War – City of Flowers” – Caroline Eselin-Schaefer, CDG

“House of Guinness – Episode 4” – Edward K. Gibbon

“Palm Royale – Maxine Is Ready to Single Mingle” – Alix Friedberg, CDG and Leigh Bell, CDG

“The Gilded Age – Marriage Is a Gamble” – Kasia Walicka Maimone

Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television

“Andor – Harvest” – Michael Wilkinson, CDG

“Black Mirror – USS Callister: Into Infinity” – Matthew Price

“Murderbot – FreeCommerce” – Carrie Grace, CDG & Laura Jean Shannon, CDG

“The Wheel of Time – He Who Comes With The Dawn” – Sharon Gilham

“The Witcher – Baptism of Fire” – Lucinda Wright

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television

“Dancing with the Stars – Premiere” – Steven Norman Lee, CDG and Daniela Gschwendtner, CDG

“Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special” – Tom Broecker, CDG, Cristina Natividad and Ashley Dudek

“The Masked Singer – The Lucky 6: Merging of the Masks” – Steven Norman Lee, CDG and Luke D’Alessandro, CDG

“The Traitors – Til Death Us Do Part” – Sam Spector, CDG and Rikki Finlay

“Wicked: One Wonderful Night” – Katja Cahill, CDG

Excellence in Short Form Design

“Someday, by Spike Jonze: AirPods 4” – Kym Barrett, CDG

“Dandyland: Episode 10” – Rafaella Rabinovich

“Lady Gaga: The Dead Dance (Music Video)” – Colleen Atwood, CDG

“Batman vs. Bateman: State Farm®” – Anette Cseri, CDG

“Uber Eats: A Century of Cravings – Super Bowl” – Michelle Martini, CDG

Excellence in Costume Illustration

“On Swift Horses” – Eduardo Lucero, CDG Illustrator

“Palm Royale” – Oksana Nedavniaya, CDG Illustrator

“Sinners” – Felipe Sanchez, CDG Illustrator

“Weapons” – Oksana Nedavniaya, CDG Illustrator