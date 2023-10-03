Country singer Hardy announced on Tuesday that he is postponing his tour due to “serious anxiety” and frequent panic attacks stemming from injuries suffered in a tour bus accident last October.

In a message shared to Instagram, he wrote, “I need to be honest with everyone for a second. I’ve been dealing with some serious anxiety since the bus accident last year and over the last two weeks, it has taken control of my life.”

He added, “It’s cause[d] me to suffer many panic attacks which have landed me in the hospital. I need a moment to focus on me and to make myself better for my wife, family and you, the fans.” Hardy married Caleigh Ryan on Oct. 29, 2022.

He ended with, “My plan is to be back and focused on Oct. 12. Thank you for understanding, see you soon.” His tour will resume on that date in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

Hardy explained that refunds would be given for the canceled South Carolina and Mississippi shows that were to have taken place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. His show at the Georgia Rodeo has been rescheduled for April 12, 2024.

The tour bus crash occurred near Nashville early on the morning of Oct. 2, 2022. All four people on the tour bus were treated for what were reported at the time to be “significant injuries.”

In 2022 Hardy, whose full name is Michael Wilson Hardy, was named the Academy of Country Music’s 2022 Songwriter of the Year. His songs include “One Beer,” which he sang with Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson, and “God’s Country,” which was recorded by Blake Shelton.