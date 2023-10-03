Country Singer Hardy Postpones Tour Due to ‘Serious Anxiety’ and Panic Attacks

The “One Beer” singer/songwriter suffered significant injuries in a tour bus accident a year ago

Hardy
Getty Images

Country singer Hardy announced on Tuesday that he is postponing his tour due to “serious anxiety” and frequent panic attacks stemming from injuries suffered in a tour bus accident last October.

In a message shared to Instagram, he wrote, “I need to be honest with everyone for a second. I’ve been dealing with some serious anxiety since the bus accident last year and over the last two weeks, it has taken control of my life.”

He added, “It’s cause[d] me to suffer many panic attacks which have landed me in the hospital. I need a moment to focus on me and to make myself better for my wife, family and you, the fans.” Hardy married Caleigh Ryan on Oct. 29, 2022.

He ended with, “My plan is to be back and focused on Oct. 12. Thank you for understanding, see you soon.” His tour will resume on that date in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

Hardy explained that refunds would be given for the canceled South Carolina and Mississippi shows that were to have taken place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. His show at the Georgia Rodeo has been rescheduled for April 12, 2024.

The tour bus crash occurred near Nashville early on the morning of Oct. 2, 2022. All four people on the tour bus were treated for what were reported at the time to be “significant injuries.”

In 2022 Hardy, whose full name is Michael Wilson Hardy, was named the Academy of Country Music’s 2022 Songwriter of the Year. His songs include “One Beer,” which he sang with Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson, and “God’s Country,” which was recorded by Blake Shelton.

58th ACM Awards
Read Next
Hardy Leads the Pack in Nominations for the 58th ACM Awards

Sharon Knolle

Sharon Knolle is an award-winning TV Reporter at TheWrap. She has covered entertainment news for more than 20 years for outlets including Moviefone, IMDb, USA Today, Variety, Us Weekly, Paste and the Sundance Institute. She can be reached at sharon.knolle@thewrap.com or on Twitter at @sknolle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.