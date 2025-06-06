‘Couples Therapy’ Renewed for Season 5 Following 30% Surge in Viewership | Exclusive

“Couples Therapy” has been renewed for Season 5 by Paramount+ with Showtime, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

This decision comes after the documentary series saw a significant boost during its fourth season. The premiere episode for the second half of Season 4 delivered a 30% increase on cross-platform viewership compared to the premiere for the prior season. “Couples Therapy” scored its renewal as the series is in the middle of airing its fourth season, which returned on May 23. All episodes are currently available to watch on Paramount+ with Showtime with new episodes premiering on Fridays.

“Couples Therapy” first premiered in 2019 and follows the work of Dr. Orna Guralnik. Each season jumps between three or four different couples as they participate in a 20-week therapy program. Not all parts of these sessions are shown, but the point of the series is to chronicle the deep and often messy work that therapy requires rather than presenting audiences with another overly dramatized or sanitized version of therapy. With cameras hidden behind a one-way mirror, the series gives viewers an intimate look into these couples’ conflicts and their personal breakthroughs.

The documentary series has long been a critical darling. In 2021, “Couples Therapy” won the Television Critics Association (TCA) Award for Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming, and in 2024, it won the American Cinema Editors (ACE) Award for Best Edited Non-Scripted Series. The show has also been nominated by the International Documentary Association, the Cinema Eye Honor Awards and the Critics Choice Real TV Awards.

“Couples Therapy” is produced by Edgeline Films. Josh Kriegman, Elyse Steinberg and Eli Despres, known for their work on “Weiner” and “Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show,” serve as the series’ executive producers alongside Vinnie Malhotra. Matt Parker, Bennett Elliott and Carly Hugo produce the second installment of Season 4, which is directed by Pax Wassermann and Bennett Elliott. Paramount Global Content Distribution distributes the series.