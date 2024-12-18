Courteney Cox Sets ‘Scream 7’ Return

Courteney Cox is set to return as Gale Weathers in “Scream 7,” according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

Cox joins also joins a cast which includes Neve Campbell (who is also returning as Sidney Prescott) and new cast members Isabel May, Celeste O’Connor, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace, Sam Rechner and Mason Gooding.

The seventh installment of the classic meta-horror franchise will be released on Feb. 27, 2026. Created by Kevin Williamson alongside the late Wes Craven, “Scream” became one of the defining horror series of the 1990s for its satire of slasher film tropes.

Williamson is directing with Guy Busick writing (after “Scream 5” and “VI” co-director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin’s exit). Project X Entertainment’s James Vanderbilt, William Sherak and Paul Neinstein are producing.

After the release of “Scream 4” in 2011, the series remained dormant for over a decade until it was revived in 2022 by Paramount and Spyglass with a fifth installment that saw newcomers Melissa Barrera, Jack Quaid, Mikey Madison and Jenna Ortega join Campbell and fellow longtime series stars David Arquette and Courteney Cox. The film was a success, grossing $138 million against a $24 million budget and bridged a gap between generations with Gen Z moviegoers flocking to see the ’90s franchise in theaters.

