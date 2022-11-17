Courtney Sexton Named Participant’s EVP of Documentary Film and Television

Courtney Sexton will be returning to Participant at the beginning of 2023 as their newly-announced Executive Producer of Documentary Film and Television. Sexton previously spent eight previous years as a development executive at the company before she left in 2013 to become SVP of CNN Films.

During that tenure, CNN Films acquired, produced, or commissioned more than 55 original feature and short films, earning six Emmy Awards, three BAFTA Award nominations, and four Academy Award nominations. Sexton won a Primetime Emmy in 2018 for her work on “RBG” and was nominated the same year for “Love, Gilda.” In her new role, she will report to CEO David Linde who made Thursday’s announcement.

Sexton’s oversight of the documentary film and television department will grow upon the legacy built by Diane Weyermann, who joined Participant shortly after its creation in 2004. Participant’s previous successes include Academy Award winners such as “Citizenfour,” “The Cove,” “American Factory” and Al Gore’s “An Inconvenient Truth.” Of that environmental documentary, the former Vice President stated that “It’s not an exaggeration to say she really did change the world.”

“Courtney is an exceptionally talented, compassionate executive with a track record of top-quality, purpose-driven content that connects with audiences around the world,” Linde said in a statement. “We will forever be indebted to Diane for her tremendous films and impact, and Courtney’s return to oversee our documentary team ensures our commitment to continue that work.”

“I’ve had the good fortune to work with the brilliant team at CNN Films,” added Sexton, “and I am incredibly proud of the projects we produced together over the last nine years. The chance to return to Participant and contribute to my mentor Diane’s legacy is a profound honor – I look forward to embarking on this new chapter.”

Participant’s upcoming documentary feature releases include Venice Golden Lion winner “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” and “Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power.”