sharon waxman

Sharon Waxman and Marcia Waxman (Courtesy of Sharon Waxman)

When COVID Hits Home – the Cruelest Blow

WAXWORD

by | January 2, 2022 @ 3:00 PM

My mom’s rapid decline shows you just how vicious this pandemic can be — and how damaging to the tissue of family relations

My mom died, alone, in a COVID ward, the day before New Year’s Eve. 

She was intubated, sedated and surrounded by machines. 

Become a member to read more.

Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman, is the founder, CEO and Editor in Chief of TheWrap. She is an award-winning journalist and best-selling author, and was a Hollywood correspondent for The New York Times. Twitter: @sharonwaxman

