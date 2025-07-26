‘Coyote vs Acme’ Takes Digs at Warner Bros., 2026 Release Date Announced

“Coyote vs Acme” arrived Saturday at Hall H, where moderator Paul Scheer promptly dropped an anvil on Warner Brothers.

“This movie wasn’t supposed to come out,” Scheer said. “I heard Warner Bros wouldn’t release the film — I’ve never heard of Warner Bros! This is really an Acme decision, and I’m saying that for legal purposes.”

The animated film will open globally on Aug, 28, 2026, star Will Forte announced on Saturday morning inside Hall H.

Ketchup Entertainment acquired worldwide rights to the live-action/CG hybrid film from Warner Bros.. Terms of the deal were not officially disclosed, but an insider pegged the deal at around $50 million.

Directed by Dave Green, the film centers on Wile E. Coyote as he takes legal action against the Acme Corporation for the countless faulty products that have hindered his relentless pursuit of the Road Runner. Will Forte, John Cena, Lana Condor and Tone Bell star.

The acquisition comes as a sigh of relief to Green and the filmmakers, but also the creative community at large who responded with shock and anger at Warner Bros.’ initial decision to shelve the movie.

TheWrap exclusively reported last February that after seeking $75 million to $80 million from buyers like Netflix, Amazon and Paramount to no takers, Warner Bros. was looking to permanently shelve the movie and make $35 million to $40 million from a tax writeoff for not releasing it instead.

