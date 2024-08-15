John Cena Says He Loves ‘Coyote vs. Acme’ but Has to Tell Himself ‘It Was Shelved for the Right Reasons’ | Video

John Cena was one of the many actors involved in Warner Bros.’ now-shelved “Coyote vs. Acme,” and he remains sad about its fate. That said, he is keeping his faith in the process that led to said fate.

The film was officially scrapped back in November, despite being fully finished and screened for some audiences. The decision sparked heavy criticism, both from fans and those involved with the film. In response, the studio walked back the decision in part, allowing the film to be shopped around. In the end, though, as TheWrap exclusively reported in February, Warner Bros. turned down several offers, and “Coyote vs. Acme” remains unreleased.

Speaking to TheWrap ahead of his new film “Jackpot!” — now streaming on Prime Video — Cena opened up about the Hollywood process and how he’s feeling about the decision all these months later.

“There’s a lot there. And everyone’s perspective is different. We don’t own the film. That’s the tough part about this business, you do have a sense of ownership because you invest heart and soul,” he told TheWrap. “And [director] Dave Green and everybody involved, we made what we thought was a good movie.”

Cena noted that audiences also thought it was a good movie, but when push comes to shove, “it is the movie business,” adding that he understands and respects “the business path” of scrapping the film, even if he felt confident about the movie itself.

“I would have liked to seen it given a chance. But I’m just one person. And if it was shelved, I would have to think that it was shelved for the right reasons and it was a good business decision,” he continued. “I think I would have tremendous regret and shame if I look back on the legacy of the movie and it was shelved for reasons other than that.”

“So I have to believe in the process,” Cena reiterated. “And I love the movie, my heart and soul is in there, but it’s somebody else’s project to do what they want with and they’ve chosen accordingly.”

