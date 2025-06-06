Craig Brewer to Direct Snoop Dogg Biopic at Universal

“Hustle & Flow” filmmaker Craig Brewer is set to direct Universal Pictures’ definitive biopic of entertainment mogul and icon, Snoop Dogg.

Brewer will contribute revisions to a script previously written by Joe Robert Cole. Allen Hughes (“Menace to Society”) was previously attached to direct.

The film will be produced by Snoop Dogg, Brian Grazer and Death Row Pictures president Sara Ramaker. SVP of Production Development Ryan Jones will oversee the project for the Studio.

The film is the first project under Death Row Pictures’ overall deal with NBCUniversal. Long revered as a visual powerhouse, Death Row Records now embarks on an ambitious new chapter with the expansion of Death Row Pictures.

The company’s upcoming slate of projects includes the highly anticipated Snoop Dogg biopic, a cinematic portrait of his extraordinary journey and rise to fame. Beyond film, Snoop will return to NBC’s four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series “The Voice” this Fall, reclaiming his red chair for Season 28.

On top of that, Snoop will continue to partner with NBCUniversal on cross-portfolio opportunities as his relationship with the Company continues to deepen. He was a breakout star on NBC and Peacock’s coverage of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Brewer most recently directed “Song Sung Blue” for Universal’s specialty studio Focus Features, which will be released domestically on Dec. 25.

