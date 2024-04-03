Craig Gillespie in Talks to Direct ‘Supergirl’

“I, Tonya” and “Cruella” filmmaker Craig Gillespie is in talks to direct Warner Bros./DC Studios’ “Supergirl,” according to media reports.

Production on the film is set to begin in late 2024 after DC Studios co-CEO and creative head James Gunn finishes shooting on his “Superman” film, which is set for release in summer 2025. “House of the Dragon” star Milly Alcock will play the superheroine of Krypton in a story that will be adapted from Tom King’s 2022 DC comic series “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.”

In a press conference last year laying out his plans for his DC universe, Gunn teased that the Supergirl that fans will see on the big screen will be very different from Superman.

“We see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl,” Gunn said. “She’s much more hardcore; she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”

Gillespie’s “I, Tonya” earned three Oscar nominations, including a Best Supporting Actress win for Allison Janney as Tonya Harding’s abusive mother LaVona Golden. “Cruella,” a prequel to “101 Dalmatians” starring Emma Stone, won an Oscar for costume designer Jenny Beavan.

Along with those films, Gillespie most recently directed “Dumb Money,” a retelling of the 2021 GameStop meme stock craze released last fall. He also received an Emmy nomination for his directing work on the Hulu miniseries “Pam & Tommy” about the turbulent romance between Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

Gillespie is repped by CAA, Rumble Media and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. The talks were first reported by Deadline.