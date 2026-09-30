’24 Jump Street,’ Ridley Scott’s ‘Treasure Island’ Get 2027 Release Dates at Sony

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Sony Pictures announced a slew of new release dates and shuffles to its calendar on Wednesday.

“24 Jump Street” opens on Dec. 10, 2027

“Treasure Island” opens on Nov. 11, 2027

“The Surgeon” opens on April 2, 2027

“Narcs” opens on Aug. 20, 2027

Additionally, Justin Lin’s “Helldivers” video game adaptation starring Alan Ritchson moves from 2027 to June 9, 2028, and “Godzilla Minus One” filmmaker Takashi Yamazaki’s Bad Robot movie “Grandgear” shifts up from February to Jan. 14, 2028 to take advantage of the MLK weekend.

“24 Jump Street” will be directed by Rodney Rothman (“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”) from a screenplay he wrote with Jonah Hill and Meghan Malloy. Hill, Channing Tatum and Ice Cube are all set to reprise their roles from the Phil Lord and Chris Miller-directed first two films in the R-rated comedy franchise. Producers are Neal H. Moritz, Lord, Miller, Tatum and Hill.

Ridley Scott is directing “Treasure Island” with Hugh Jackman on board as the pirate Blackbeard and Hugh Grant and Owen Cooper also set to star.

Jack Thorne wrote the adaptation of the classic Robert Louis Stevenson novel with Scott and Michael Pruss producing through the Scott Free banner.

The film is described as a “new take” on the novel that “follows a young boy who uncovers the map to a legendary buried treasure, and he embarks on a perilous sea voyage to claim a hidden fortune, only to find himself locked in a deadly battle of wits with the charismatic and treacherous pirate Long John Silver.”

“The Surgeon,” meanwhile, is a Thunder Road and Tango film that Sony picked up out of the Toronto International Film Festival. Roshan Sethi directs a story that finds Yeoh “as an expert surgeon who is abducted and forced to operate on a mysterious patient, only to turn 35 years of surgical expertise against her captors and outwit them in a fight for survival.”

John Phillips is set to direct “Narcs,” starring Mason Thames and Ella Bright, in his directorial debut. The screenplay is by Jordan & Justin Shipley with a rewrite by Phillips & Gene Stupnitsky.