Here are the three best movies to stream on Paramount+ this week.

Paramount Pictures Planes, Trains and Automobiles There aren’t a ton of specifically Thanksgiving movies out, but “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” is one of them, and it’s streaming on Paramount+ right now. Starring Steve Martin and John Candy, the story centers on Neal (Martin) who’s just trying to fly home to Chicago for Thanksgiving with his family. Instead, he lives the truest Murphy’s Law kind of day, largely thanks to a man named Del Griffith (Candy), a loud-mouthed salesman. The two eventually develop a begrudging (at least on Neal’s end) friendship, but it takes a lot to get there. A word of advice: maybe don’t watch this if you are actively trying and struggling to get home to your family for the holiday. The comedy is far more enjoyable when you aren’t living it yourself, speaking from actual experience.

A Bad Moms Christmas If you’re looking to jump straight ahead to Christmas movies, my vote this week is “A Bad Moms Christmas.” Yes, technically it’s a sequel, but you can probably survive if you haven’t seen the first film. The movie stars Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn and Kristen Bell, returning as the “bad moms” at the center of this premise. Having gotten their families in line in the first movie, they’re looking forward to a more low-key, less stressful Christmas. Then, of course, their own mothers show up, and throw all of those plans out the window. So, once again, the trio must buck expectations set upon mothers at the holidays. This is purely a fun comedy, led almost entirely by simply incredible actresses. It’ll get you in the festive spirit post-Thanksgiving, and remind you that moms are far too overworked and deserve so many breaks.