Thanksgiving is basically here, and that means this week, you’re probably searching for some good movies to put on while you’re enjoying your food coma.
Alas, there are very few Thanksgiving movies out there. There are some, though, and of course we’ve included them on this list. We’ve also got a Christmas comedy if you’re looking to jump into the next holiday, and just a general comedy if you’re looking for something non-holiday related at all.
Here are the three best movies to stream on Paramount+ this week.
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
There aren’t a ton of specifically Thanksgiving movies out, but “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” is one of them, and it’s streaming on Paramount+ right now.
Starring Steve Martin and John Candy, the story centers on Neal (Martin) who’s just trying to fly home to Chicago for Thanksgiving with his family. Instead, he lives the truest Murphy’s Law kind of day, largely thanks to a man named Del Griffith (Candy), a loud-mouthed salesman. The two eventually develop a begrudging (at least on Neal’s end) friendship, but it takes a lot to get there.
A word of advice: maybe don’t watch this if you are actively trying and struggling to get home to your family for the holiday. The comedy is far more enjoyable when you aren’t living it yourself, speaking from actual experience.
A Bad Moms Christmas
If you’re looking to jump straight ahead to Christmas movies, my vote this week is “A Bad Moms Christmas.” Yes, technically it’s a sequel, but you can probably survive if you haven’t seen the first film.
The movie stars Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn and Kristen Bell, returning as the “bad moms” at the center of this premise. Having gotten their families in line in the first movie, they’re looking forward to a more low-key, less stressful Christmas. Then, of course, their own mothers show up, and throw all of those plans out the window. So, once again, the trio must buck expectations set upon mothers at the holidays.
This is purely a fun comedy, led almost entirely by simply incredible actresses. It’ll get you in the festive spirit post-Thanksgiving, and remind you that moms are far too overworked and deserve so many breaks.
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
We’re just a few weeks away from the release of “Jumanji: Open World,” set to complete the “Jumanji” franchise first started by the Robin Williams film back in 1995. Are you caught up on the newest set of movies?
The first of the modern-day trilogy is “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.” Obviously, times have changed quite a bit, so instead of a board game, Jumanji has transformed itself into a video game. The rules are the same, though. Once you start playing, you literally get sucked into the game — in this case, it’s four unwitting teenagers who start to play — and you stay there until someone wins, or you die. Yes, for real.
This movie is honestly far better than it has any right to be, and may be one of Jack Black’s career best performances. Technically it ends around Christmas, so you could call it a Christmas movie if you wanted, but that aspect of it is not why it made this list. It’s really just a fun time, and the actors in it all get to play against type.